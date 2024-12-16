FCET, Isu governing council urges TETFUND agency to relax stringent conditions attached to fund

.Says provost worked in line with direct intervention according to prescription.

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The Chairman, governing council of the Federal College of Education, Technical, Isu, Ebonyi state, Alhaji Mohammed Takori has called on the TETFUND agency to collapse and relax all the stringent conditions that have been attached to the fund in order to sustain the tempo of interventions in the institutions.

Takori who made this known during the familiarisation tour and working visit to the college, urged the Federal government to equip FCET Isu with adequate facilities to improve effective teaching and learning.

He lamented that these conditions make it difficult for institutions to access funds early and stressed the need for allocation to be properly deployed in the tertiary institutions in Nigeria so that the infrastructural gap can be bridged while promoting teaching and learning in the institutions.

The Chairman pointed out that some of the stringent conditions could be that if you don’t exhaust present year allocation, it will be difficult to go in for the next year and urged the critical stakeholders to support the heads of tertiary institutions to avoid delays which makes the money to lose value.

Speaking through a member of the governing council, Alhaji Onipede Dauda, commended the management of the college for the proper utilization and implementation of the funds allocated for the development of the young institution.

He said that the provost has worked in line with the direct intervention when due and according to the prescription with the bill of quantity meant for the college.

Alhaji Onipede expressed joy that the Federal government is developing the school and urged the host community to drop whatever grievances they have against the school, join hands with the management of the college to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning boost the image of the school thereby improving on the enrollment of the students.

On the request of the host community to be given the chance to occupy the position of the Deputy provost which is vacant, the chairman of the council assured that their request will be looked into during the council’s meeting and that the community will get what is due to them.

He said, “I am highly impressed because this is my first time of visiting the place as a member of the governing council but have been hearing about Federal College of Education (Techinical) Isu, I do not know they have such a project here.

“But when I got to this place, I realised that the federal government is working towards self-independence and real entrepreneurship for our youth. I know the college still has a long way to go to achieve the aim and objective of establishing it.“

At the permanent site, we inspected an auditorium that requires adequate furnishing for the usage of the students. But I was told by the provost that the furniture is ready. It is just a matter of fixing the furniture in the auditorium.

“In that college, we need some facilities like a computer room; their library has to be stocked with the latest books that will aid students’ learning. At the same time, their laboratories are not equipped enough.

“As a federal college of education, certain facilities are needed to justify the aim and objective of establishing that institution.The council used the opportunity to urge the college provost to create awareness about the institution to increase its enrolment capacity.

“The whole members of the council has told the provost that there is a need to create awareness more than they are doing presently because if there are adverts given to the journalist to showcase the importance of the school to the community, to the future generations and the development of the nation, the people and the inhabitants will know that there is one reliable institution here to take care of their immediate, intermediate and future need”. He said

.Prof Okey Reuben Okechukwu Provost of the college thanked the council for the visit and assured that the school management will work harder to improve on the students’ output and enrollment.

