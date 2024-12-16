24.7 C
December 16, 2024
Defence Chief orders probe of alleged deaths of Okuama leaders in military custody

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has ordered a thorough investigation into the deaths of two Okuama community leaders, Pa James Oghoroko and Denis Okugbaye, while in Army custody.

The Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, disclosed this at the End-of-Year Briefing by the Strategic Communications Interagency Committee (SCIPC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), on Monday in Abuja.

Oghoroko was the President-General of the Okuama community, while 81-year-old Okugbaye, was the community’s treasurer.

It was reported that the duo reportedly died six days apart while being detained by the military.

The duo, along with four others — Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mrs. Mabel Owhemu, and Mr Dennis Malaka, were apprehended in August.

They had been detained in connection with the killing of 17 military personnel in the community on March 14, during a peace mission aimed at resolving a dispute between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

Responding to questions, Gusau said that the CDS had directed 6 Division Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, to conduct thorough investigation into the allegations, and submit its report on Monday, Dec. 16.

“Regarding allegations of deaths in detention over the weekend, headlines surfaced suggesting that individuals detained in connection with the Okuama incident had died.

“Immediately, the CDS directed an investigation to be conducted by the 6 Division any moment from now. We expect the findings on whether the claims are true or not. For now, these remain allegations.

“We are committed to uncovering the truth, and by tomorrow, we will have more details”, he said.

