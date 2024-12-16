DAPPMAN Elects New Governing Council Members,as Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka of Sahara Energy Group emerges Chairman

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) recently elected new governing council members marking an end of the tenure of the Dame Winifred Akpani-led immediate past executive of the Association.

The newly elected executive include: Mrs. Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka – Chairman (Sahara Energy Group); Mr. Chris Odinaka Igwe – Vice Chairman 1 (Mainland Oil & Gas Co. Ltd.); Mr. Ibrahim Ali – Vice Chairman 2 (Shafa Energies); Otunba Barrister Bolaniran Adeyeye – Secretary (Optima Energy); Barrister. (Mrs) Patience Dappa – Assistant Secretary (Masters Energy Group); Barrister. (Mrs) Ngozi Ekeoma – Financial Secretary (Nepal Oil and Gas Service); Lady Ada Chukwudozie – Treasurer (Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited).

DAPPMAN members who turned out in large numbers to participate in the elections appreciated the outgoing executives for keeping up with the Association’s vision and mission of shaping the sustainable transformation of the downstream oil and gas industry, supporting members in navigating the operating landscape and promoting an enabling business environment for all stakeholders.

Speaking on the conduct of the election, the new chairman of the Association, Mrs. Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka said the process was transparent and devoid of rancour. Adedoyin-Adeyinka also appreciated the immediate past administration, where she served meritoriously as Treasurer.

“First of all, I think kudos goes to the immediate past executive council for setting the pace for leadership in this noble association. The buildup to the election was very organized. Everyone knew what to expect, and regardless of the outcome, we expect members to abide and continue to strive for the enthronement of a better DAPPMAN. We expect those coming on board to build on the solid foundation that the outgoing executive have laid over the years,” she said

Giving her view on the Association’s journey thus far, immediate past first Vice Chairman of the Association, Hajiyya Amina Maina, said: “While I’ll say that I’m not in the best position to rate the performance of the immediate past executive being a member, first Vice Chairman to be precise, however, I can say we did a fantastic job rebranding and restructuring the Association into what it is today.”

Commenting on the conduct of the election, Hajiya Maina noted that the election was organized in a way that allowed for fairness, credibility, and transparency. She noted that the global professional services network, KPMG, was appointed to oversee the process.

“I think this is a well thought-out electoral process. People were allowed to nominate candidates, and for the independence, credibility, and transparency of the process, KPMG was appointed to oversee the election and we all can attestate to how seamless the process was.”

The newly elected secretary of the Association, Otunba Bolaniran Adeyeye, in his assessment of the election, said it was not only transparent but seamless. He also urged the Nigerian government to take cues from the Association for subsequent elections in the country. ‘I’ll say the process is seamless and transparent. In fact, I think Nigeria can borrow a leaf from DAPPMAN on conduct of future elections. It is a game of numbers, and anyone that emerges in any of the positions is in for a serious job because it’s an act of service and not a money-making adventure,’’ he noted.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Dozzy Petroleum and newly elected Treasurer of the Association, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, said the process was transparent and unprecedented in the Association’s history. “Everything about the conduct of this election is unique and unprecedented in the history of DAPPMAN. The voting process was fast, being an electronic method, making the outcome credible, free, and fair,” she said.

Speaking on the achievements of the immediate past executive, Lady Chukwudozie said: ‘They came at a time that DAPPMAN was neither here nor there. In my judgement, I can affirm that they have done so well and deserve our appreciation for taking the association from where it used to be to where it is now.”

In his view, Founder and Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Gabriel Ogbecie, said the election was professionally conducted, and the outcome would reflect the decision of members. He also appreciated the immediate past executive for taking the association to enviable heights.

“Marvellous! Mrs. Akpani did a brilliant job as Chairperson, and I wish she could continue steering the affairs of the Association. The immediate past executive did a wonderful job, and I want to especially appreciate Winifred Akpani and her team for the great job they’ve done these past five years. You can see we are in this befitting secretariat, and its part of their achievements because we didn’t have one when they came on board. They did quite a lot, and I’ll rate them very high.”

Setting agenda for the new executive, he said: ‘’They should sustain the tempo and not necessarily reinvent the wheel, more advocacy because of the trying times we are in.’’

For Godrey Ogbechie, Director of Fynefield Petroleum, the Association couldn’t have conducted a peaceful, transparent and credible election without the robust experience of the former executive who she described as laying a worthy foundation for the Association to thrive.

“The outgone executive did a great job laying many foundations and improving on others, particularly the electioneering process that is ushering in new leaders of the association. The process was transparent, and camaraderie was robust. At the end of the day, the common goal is to have a more dynamic association and also ensure that individual member companies do well.”