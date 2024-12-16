Councillors back LG autonomy, seek legal framework to compel governor’s compliance

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Serving councillors representing the 774 local government areas of Nigeria, including Abuja have applauded the Federal Government’s concerted efforts to grant full autonomy to the third tier of administration in the country.

The councillors, who serve as law-making arms of local governments optimistically assured that the initiative will stimulate rapid development in many neglected communities across the country.

Rising from a three-day meeting, where new officers were also elected to pilot the affairs of the group, the councillors stated however that more work needs to be done to ensure that state governors comply with the Supreme Court ruling which granted autonomy to local governments.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the National Councillors Forum of Nigeria called on the National Assembly to liaise extensively with other legal bodies to immediately enact binding laws stipulating adequate sanctions against anyone who violates or refuses to allow local government autonomy to function in the states.

The communique, which was signed by councillors representing some geo-political zones of the country also advised local government officials on how to diversify investment to increase their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to become less dependent on handouts from state governors.

“We implore the National Assembly and other relevant legislative bodies to support measures reinforcing local government autonomy and address existing legal and constitutional challenges.

We underscore the importance of engaging community members in local governance processes while initiatives promoting public participation should be prioritised to ensure that constituents are heard and considered in local decision making,” the communique stated.

While calling on government agencies, stakeholders, civil society organisations and the private sector to join hands in ensuring resilient and self-sufficient local governments, the forum emphasised the resolve of the councillors to ensure that local administrations in Nigeria are equipped with the autonomy necessary for sustainable development.

The communique which was signed by five members namely Hon Micheal Lenee Gbarale, Rivers; Samuel Ononigho Omamogho, Delta, Chris Anyanwu, Imo, Sadiq Abuya, Borno and Comrade Sani Nagogo, Katsina State, outlined nine priority areas where more work needs to be done to ensure that local government autonomy stays in Nigeria.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2