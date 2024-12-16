Benue SEMA signs MoU with Homeland Security Bureau to secure IDPs

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BENUE-SEMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bureau of Homeland Security and Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC) to secure Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

SEMA Executive Secretary, Sir James Iorpuu, said on Monday in Makurdi that the MoU was necessitated by the immense challenges faced by the IDPs host communities and other citizens.

Iorpuu said the challenges demand innovative, technology-driven solutions that would strengthen the capacity to respond effectively and efficiently to emergencies.

“This partnership is therefore timely, as it seeks to integrate advanced digital tools into our operations, enabling us to better serve the people.

“Today, we are setting the stage for a new era in emergency management and humanitarian response.

“This initiative reflects our shared commitment to aligning our services with international standards, thereby positioning Benue as a model for other states in Nigeria.”he said

The ES further commended the BDIC and the bureau for their solid support and partnership thus far.

He said the expertise and resources of the agencies would undoubtedly contribute to the success of the initiative.

“As we append our signatures to this MOU today, let it serve as a testament to our collective resolve to build a safer, more resilient, and better-prepared Benue.

“Let us work together to ensure that this partnership delivers the intended results and transforms the lives of our people.

He commended Gov. Hyacinth Alia for his unwavering support to the agency and his overall commitment to the well-being of the Benue people.

The Director General, Bureau of Homeland Security, Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan (Retd), said the bureau would coordinate all security responses for improved security of lives and property.

Gbamwuan assured the people that his men would leave nothing to chance in securing the IDPs.

In his remarks, Mr. Terwase Gbande, Managing Director (MD) of Benue Digital Infrastructure Company Plc, said they would ensure that there was increased security surveillance in the state.

Gbande said they would also ensure that innovation and scientific technological tools deployed as a result of the partnership were well coordinated and utilized