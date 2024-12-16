Benin’s Electoral Commission seeks Expertise in Nigeria

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Ahead of the 2026 election of Benin Republic, the country’s Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA), has embarked on a study visit to Nigeria, aiming to glean insights from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Leading a 12-member delegation consisting of National Commissioners, Directors, and other key personnel, CENA President, Dr. Sacca Lafia was welcomed by INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, on Monday at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

This visit comes as CENA prepares for what is described as their most complicated election ever, with three major elections slated to come up within a three-month span in early 2026.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Yakubu highlighted the reason for the visit, stating, “Early last month, we received a letter from CENA indicating its interest to undertake a study visit to INEC Nigeria as they prepare for what they described as their most complex election in 2026.

“For the first time in its history, CENA will be conducting three elections within a period of three months. Legislative and Local Elections will be held in January 2026, to be followed by the Presidential election in April 2026. For this reason, the President of the Commission is leading a 12-member delegation, comprising National Commissioners, Directors and critical staff to understudy our processes and procedures.

The INEC Chairman outlined key areas of focus for the visiting delegation: “CENA is interested in the legal framework for elections in Nigeria, the design and printing of election materials and forms, the recruitment and training of poll officials, election budgeting and mode of payment to different service providers, security during elections, the use of technology, the accreditation of local and international observers, engagement with electoral stakeholders and other aspects of Nigeria’s electoral experience.”

Yakubu therefore assured the CENA delegation of the Commission’s readiness to train them.

“The Commission has drawn up an elaborate programme for the visit covering all aspects of the electoral process. Various Departments within the Commission are scheduled to brief the visitors. Peer learning and support will help to strengthen processes. I want to assure CENA that we will fully share our experience with you and make available relevant documents that will enrich your understanding of our processes,” INEC Chairman said.

Responding, Dr. Sacca Lafia, Chairman of CENA, expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to them, noting the experience will go a long way in enhancing the country’s elections.

“Thank you for the warm reception, thank you for this meeting. The President has mandated the conduct of three elections within three months in 2026. We are going to learn from Nigeria’s experience so that we can do well, this meeting and engagement will surely make that come to pass,” Sacca said.

