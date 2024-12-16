33.3 C
Lagos
December 16, 2024
Trending now

UBA donates N500m to Lagos Security Trust Fund, pledges support for state’s…

4th Quarterly Meeting, Annual Presidential awards Cocktail held in Lagos

Hijab: Nursing school authorities oppressing Muslim students –MURIC

DAPPMAN Elects New Governing Council Members,as Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka of Sahara Energy Group…

Olive Mountain of Prayer, Praise Ministry Int’l annual Thanksgiving Day Service held…

Keystone Bank End of year dinner held at Eko hotel in Lagos

Ned Nwoko Insists Anioma State Creation is Crucial for Igbo People’s Progress,…

ASR Africa Kicks Off The Re-Construction Of  Mallam Abdulkarim Jummat Mosque, At…

NASHIA reiterates commitment to achieving UHC, reels out achievements 

Ecowas Gives Burkina Faso, Mali And Niger Six Months To Reconsider Withdrawal

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

4th Quarterly Meeting, Annual Presidential awards Cocktail held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0113

L-r …American Society of Civil Engineers, (ASCE) Nigeria Section  Member, Engr.Dr . Robbie Owivry; Publicity Chairman, Engr Ahmed Ayinla; past President  (ASCE) Nigeria Section, Engr Rasheed Hassan; Past President (ASCE) Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Adeyemo; President (ASCE) Nigeria Section Engr Austin Odibi; General, Secretary (ASCEEngr .Funmilayo Aiyenowo; during the 4th Quarterly Meeting & Annual Presidential awards Cocktail held in Lagos on 12/12/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nat’l dialogue on a home grown Parliamentary System of govt held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Press conference on the motion raised on floor of the House against Sexual assault on female students in Abuja

Peter Anayo

UNILAG College of Medicine 1967/74 Set’s 50th Post Graduation Reunion, held in Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO