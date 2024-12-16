L-r …American Society of Civil Engineers, (ASCE) Nigeria Section Member, Engr.Dr . Robbie Owivry; Publicity Chairman, Engr Ahmed Ayinla; past President (ASCE) Nigeria Section, Engr Rasheed Hassan; Past President (ASCE) Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Adeyemo; President (ASCE) Nigeria Section Engr Austin Odibi; General, Secretary (ASCE) Engr .Funmilayo Aiyenowo; during the 4th Quarterly Meeting & Annual Presidential awards Cocktail held in Lagos on 12/12/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

