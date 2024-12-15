26.5 C
Photo Gallery

Speaker’s House of Reps inspection of Constituency projects in Kaduna

by Peter Anayo0100
Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen (2nd left) acknowledged cheers from his supporters during Saturday’s Inspection of dualisation of Agoro road and a fly-over bridge as part of his Constituency projects in Zaria Kaduna state.

Vice-President Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed’s special adviser on political issues office (left) discourses with Speaker House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen at Zaria Education Development Association during the speaker’s inspection of his Constituency projects in Zaria, Kaduna state, on Saturday.
From left: the representative of the contractor, Engr Taku Kumator, Chairman Zaria Local Government of Kaduna state Muhammad Jamilu Ahmad, and Speaker House of Representatives Abba Tajudeen during Saturday’s Inspection of dualisation Agoro road and a flyover bridge as part of his Constituency projects in Zaria, Kaduna state.
Speaker House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen with the mammoth crowds of Aba village, at the construction site of the bridge of a river that prevents Aba people from getting access to the Zaria City, during the speaker’s inspection of his Constituency projects in Zaria, Kaduna state Saturday Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

