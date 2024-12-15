Imo safe for Yuletide, says Army Commander

The Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, near Owerri, Brig.-Gen. Usman Lawal, has declared Imo safe for the Yuletide celebrations, going forward.
The commander said this, while addressing newsmen in Owerri, on Saturday, following a raid of troubled spots in the state by a combined team of security operatives.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the joint team comprised the military, police, DSS and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
The Army boss said that the security forces had successfully decimated criminal elements in Ezioha and Eziama Obiato Communities of Mbaitoli council area of the state as well as other terrorised areas in Oru East and Njaba council areas, where some bandits had gone into hiding.
He commended the personnel of the joint team for their gallantry in ensuring that peace returned to the localities and assured Imo people that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that they can return home for the festivities.
He, therefore, called on the residents to go about their legitimate businesses as their lives and property would be protected at all cost.
“We intend to neutralise criminal activities in the affected areas so that we can have peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.
“The criminals planted Improvised Explosive Devices in almost the entire community to deter us from moving, but we have carefully detonated most of them, and we are still operating.
“The operation is ongoing, the terrain is a challenge, but by the grace of God, we are moving, we are gathering intelligence and peace is gradually returning to the areas,“ he said.
The Imo Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, said the essence of the operation was to restore the public love and confidence in the security agents to safeguard lives and property.
“The whole areas were deserted when we came, as the people do not know where to run to but I believe that after this operation, the community people will return to their homes,” Danjuma said.
Also, Gen. Joseph Chima (rtd.), the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Imo Governor, gave assurance that government would do everything within its powers to ensure adequate security to enable the people to return to their homes, especially during the Yuletide.
“We are going to devise all available means to ensure the people return home as security has been beefed up,” Chima said. (NAN