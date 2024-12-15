Imo safe for Yuletide, says Army Commander

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the joint team comprised the military, police, DSS and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The Army boss said that the security forces had successfully decimated criminal elements in Ezioha and Eziama Obiato Communities of Mbaitoli council area of the state as well as other terrorised areas in Oru East and Njaba council areas, where some bandits had gone into hiding.

He commended the personnel of the joint team for their gallantry in ensuring that peace returned to the localities and assured Imo people that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that they can return home for the festivities.