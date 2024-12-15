How Nigeria Army is Safeguarding North-West – Opreation Hadarin Daji

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

Securing Nigerians from internal security challenges arising from the activities of non-state actors like bandits and terrorists in the North West has strengthened the capacity of Nigerian Army whose personnel are working in different parts of the North west region, among other regions, to ensure that Nigerians go to bed with their two eyes closed.

Soldiers of the Nigeria Army , who count as patriotic element of the Nigerian society, spend their lives and energy fighting to defend citizens of the Federal Republic and protect them from bandits and terrorists.

Insecurity in the North West region had exposed ordinary citizens to pain arising from kidnapping, murder, cattle rustling invasion of farmlands , theft of crops among many other crimes which inflict untold hardship on the people.

These, among many others, are what soldiers of Nigeria’s army are battling night and day to secure Nigerians from.

During a recent tour of Defence Correspondents to some areas of operations of the Nigeria Army, in the North West Zone, brought to bare the enourmous work that the Army does to secure the country and its citizens.

The primary assignment of the Nigerian Army is to defend Nigeria and its terrorists from external aggretion .

However, the exigencies of the times now demand that it got involved in fighting banditry and terrorism and securing Nigerians from the activities of their follow citizens who operate as terrorists and bandit.

The tour took the Defence Correspondenst to Army opretional fronts in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina State.

In Katsina State ,the Defence Correspondents, engages in an interaction session, with the Commander of the 17 Brigade of Nigerian Army , Brigadier General BO Omopariola, got more details about the work that soldiers do to.protect Nigerians.

However, the Brigade Commander made a request on the Army Headquarters to facilitate the development of additional fighting vehicles, artillery ammunition, protective gear and other supportive weapons to enhance the Brigade’s operational capabilities in curbing banditry in Katsina State.

Brigadier General Omopariola also highlighted the Brigade’s achievements since its establishment in 2016 to include conducting several operations that contributed to the degradation of terrorist activities in Katsina.

He said the Brigade has also dominated its Area of Responsibility (AOR), ensuring a secure environment for locals to carry out their socio-economic activities without fear of threats.

He noted that despite facing enormous challenges, including an acute shortage of manpower and limited operational resources, the Brigade has continually conducted operations across the 34 local governments in Katsina State and its adjoining states, including the Niger Republic to curtail the activities of terrorists.

According to him, the operations have resulted in the neutralization of many terrorists, the destruction of their camps, the recovery of weapons, and the rescue of kidnapped victims.

He said the Brigade is currently facing several challenges that are affecting its operational capabilities.

According to General Omopariola, the current strength of the Brigade and units under its command is insufficient to cover its vast Area of Responsibility (AOR). The manpower shortage is adversely affecting the Brigade’s ability to perform its routine and operational duties efficiently.

He added that about 35% of the barracks’ accommodations in Natsinta Cantonment are in a dilapidated or uninhabitable state, posing a challenge to the Brigade’s personnel.

Despite the challenges facing the Brigade, Brigadier General Omopariola maintained that it has recorded several significant achievements in its efforts to maintain peace and security in its AOR.

He said the Brigade has revived collaborative security meetings with other security agencies in Katsina State, fostering information and intelligence sharing to enhance response time and curtail terrorist activities.

The Commander added that the Brigade successfully deployed troops to secure the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air assets in Katsina Airport, ensuring the protection of these critical assets.

Similarly, the Brigade has established new locations at Tashan Bawa in Sabuwa LGA and Mabai in Kankara LGA, severely curtailing terrorist activities in these areas.

He said the Brigade has upgraded the 17 Brigade Medical Center (BMC) facilities, including the installation of a Digital Health Record (DHR) system, construction of an Accident and Emergency Department, and renovation of the dental department.

The Commander noted that over 50 bandit groups with varying affiliations, agendas, and tactics are operating in the state, but the brigade remains undeterred and continues to work with other security agencies to develop contingencies to deal with emerging threats.

“Some specialise in cattle rustling, while some kidnap for ransom. Some others actualise for both. Nevertheless, the Brigade remains undeterred and continues to synergise with sister services and other security agencies to develop contingencies to deal with the current and emerging threats as they present in the AOR,” he noted.

He called on the Army Headquarters to provide additional support to enhance its operational capabilities. Specifically, the brigade requests additional fighting vehicles, protective gear, artillery ammunition, and support weapons. The brigade also requests assistance in renovating its accommodations and addressing its manpower shortages.

The Defence Correspondent also met with the Commander of 1 Brigade Headquarters, Gusau in Zamfara State, Brigadier General Timothy M. Opurum, who, in an interview, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to rooting out terrorism in the North West region.

General Opurum highlighted the intensified tempo of military operations, which has significantly weakened terrorist groups in the region.

He noted that recent enemy strategies, including the deployment of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), reflect their desperation in the face of sustained military pressure.

“The terrorists are feeling the heat. Their use of IEDs is a sign of defeat, but it has not deterred us. We will keep pushing until we clear them from the entire North West,” he stated emphatically.

He also issued a stern warning to those yet to surrender, pointing to the military’s successful neutralization of key terrorist leaders, including Halibuzu Sugudu, whose elimination struck fear into the insurgents’ ranks.

“My message is clear; surrender or be neutralized. We are coming after them, and there is no hiding place,” General Opurum warned.

He also underscored the importance of collaboration between the military, government, and local communities in combating insecurity. According to Gen. Opurum, military efforts alone constitute only a fraction of what is required to achieve lasting peace.

“Security is like a three-legged stool. The military, the government, and the people must all work together. Without this balance, true security is unattainable,” he explained.

General Opurum also noted the progress in infrastructure development, particularly road construction, which is crucial for improving security in the region.

He expressed optimism that these efforts, combined with ongoing military operations, would bring about a more stable and secure environment.

Also in Sokoto, the Defence Correspondents met and interacted with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 8th Division, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, who is also the Commander Sector 2 of Operation Fasan Yamma.

The interaction with him.was deeply enriching as he let the reporters into details of the efforts at combating insecurity in the region.

He said in a major development in the fight against terrorism, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has deployed a Special Operations Brigade to Sokoto and Kebbi States to crush the notorious Lakurawas Sect.

The deployment, which is part of the ongoing Operation FOREST SANITY III (CHASE LAKURAWAS OUT), aims to consolidate the successes achieved in the precursor operation and bring a decisive end to the activities of the Lakurawas Sect.

Brigadier General Ajose, who spoke on behalf of the Theatre Commander Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Oluyinka Soyele, said the troops are battle ready to completely eliminate the Lakurawas sect.

He enjoined the troops to be proficient, professional and abide by the rules of engagement as well as the protection of citizens’ rights during operations.

The troops, carefully selected and trained for this mission, are expected to demonstrate exceptional professionalism in flushing out the Lakurawas. As General Ajose noted, Nigerians are counting on their ability to rescue the region.

Prior to the deployment of the Brigade, troops of the 8 Division under Operation FANSAN YAMMA had conducted precursor and shaping operations in several areas, including Rumji Dutse East of Sarma, Tsauna, and Bauni.

These operations resulted in the destruction of about 22 camps, neutralization of several members of the sects, and recovery of 4 rifles, 409 PKT 7.62mm NATO rounds, and 94 7.62mm special rounds ammunition.

The deployment of the Special Operations Brigade is expected to provide an added impetus in frustrating the activities of the bandits and restoring normalcy to the affected communities and the North West region as a whole.

The Defence Correspondents’ visit offered a rare glimpse into the frontlines of Nigeria’s fight against insecurity, showcasing the resilience and dedication of the Nigerian Army in safeguarding the country and it’s people.

It is expected that with more logistics and manpower support from the leadership in Abuja, and continued goodwill support from the Nigerians, soldiers on the front lines, fighting in harmony with their Commanders, will restore peace to the northwest region and create the necessary environment for the people to return to their farms, live freely and patriotically contribute their quota to nation-building.