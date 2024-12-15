Helpline Initiative Spreads Hope and Joy to Widows and Vulnerable Women in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In the spirit of the yuletide season, the Helpline Social Support Initiative has continued its tradition of spreading hope and joy to the less privileged members of society.

For over two decades, the organization has been providing support to widows and vulnerable women in Abuja, and this year was no exception.

At its End of Year Outreach program, Helpline distributed assorted food items, clothes, and other relief materials to hundreds of beneficiaries. The items included rice, salt, vegetable oil, wrappers, and other condiments, aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to have a memorable yuletide celebration.

In addition to the distribution of relief materials, the beneficiaries were also empowered with entrepreneurial talks on improving their businesses and training in hat making (turban).

This initiative is designed to help them become economically empowered members of their respective communities.

Speaking at the event, the President of Helpline Social Support Initiative, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, emphasized the importance of kindness and generosity, especially during the yuletide season.

She thanked partners, volunteers, family, and friends for their unwavering support over the past 21 years, which has enabled the organization to make a positive impact on the society.

Dr. Ahmadu highlighted the organization’s commitment to empowering women and promoting economic growth.

“We identify the need to impact positively on people, and we always ensure that our partners are carried along in everything that we do,” she said.

“We bring them to help us teach the women entrepreneurial skills, which is what has resulted in all the products you have seen here.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ubah Terdoo, Cluster leader, Women of Progress, Bwari, expressed her gratitude to Helpline for the outreach program and loan scheme, which she described as an economic game-changer.

“We were just 8 women when we started the initiative with Helpline in 2018, but now we are more than 200 women,” she said. “From the proceeds of our entrepreneurial ventures, we are able to pay school fees, accommodation, and feed our families, as well as boost our businesses.”

The Helpline Social Support Initiative’s End of Year Outreach program is a testament to the organization’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of widows and vulnerable women in Abuja.

As the organization continues to spread hope and joy to those in need, it is clear that its efforts are yielding positive results and transforming lives.