FG calls for disability rights, says their voices must be heard.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Federal Government has advocated for the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities in the country.

The Director, Social Security and Cooperative Development, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Franca Adiekweh, made the advocacy during a road show by the Ministry to create awareness on disability rights in the country, as part of activities to mark the 2024 International Day of Perdons with Disabilities.

Adiekweh described the road show as a walk by the Ministry, represented by the Department of Social Security and Cooperative Development, to advocate for the rights of people living with disabilities.

According to her, the event was aimed at creating awareness about the plight of the disabled in the society, with a view to defending their rights.

She maintained that the persons living with disabilities have rights and their rights should be protected.

Adiekweh said: “So, that is basically what we are doing this morning. The International Day of Persons With Disabilities is a yearly event that takes place on December 3, every year. It is an event that was instituted by the United Nations.

“It is a day set aside for people living with disabilities for their voices to be heard and for their needs to be pointed out to the society, to ensure that the right thing is done.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Hon. Ayuba Burki Gufwa, expressed happiness that the Ministry of Labour and Employment was celebrating the Day.

Gufwa described the event as a day for stocktaking, remembrance of people living with disabilities around the world, and bringing their plight to the fore.

Gufwa said: “It is a day that we take a look at how far we have gone in this journey. I know that as the disability community, we are not where we were yesterday. Even though we are not at our destination, we are making significant progress, and I am happy that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is celebrating this day.”

He challenged other ministries, departments and agencies (MDA) of government to join in the creation of awareness about the day for people with disabilities, so that jointly, they can review the journey thus far.

“How are we treating people with disabilities in our MDAs.” This is the strong massage that we are sending out to the whole world, on the need to make our country adaptable for all and sundry . We are talking about 35 million people living with disabilities in Nigeria alone. This is a huge number. It is higher than the number of many African countries put together, many European countries, the Arab regions.

“So, that 35 million is huge. Unfortunately, this 35 million is not a declining number, but rather, an increasing number.”

Gufwa noted that every year, more people join the community of persons with disabilities, due to accidents, age and health conditions, among others.

He stressed the need to make Nigeria adaptable for all, adding that all available means need to be utilised to make the country inclusive, comfortable and adaptable for everybody irrespective of their challenges.

This theme of this year’s Day is “Amplifying Leadership of Persons With Disabilities for an Inclusive And Sustainable Future.”

In a statement signed by Patience Onuobia, Head, Press and Public Relations, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated annually on December 3rd to promote awareness and understanding of disability issues. It also aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.