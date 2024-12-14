TD Africa, Huawei Collaborate to Empower KOMU students

In another significant stride towards empowering students with requisite skills to thrive in the global technological landscape, TD Africa has formed an alliance with the global ICT leader, Huawei, to establish an Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) hub at Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (KOMU), Owerri.

During the official launch of the ICT Academy held in Owerri, the school’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ikechukwu Dozie, expressed optimism about the transformative impact the ICT hub would have on the university, saying it would promote tech excellence and foster self-reliance among students.

His words: “Take the academy seriously; it’s a rare privilege for the school to host such a transformative technological hub.

“This academy will change your lives and make you highly sought after upon graduation.” He also commended TD Africa and Huawei for selecting KOMU for this initiative and assured them that the university would fully leverage this opportunity as it is the first of its kind since it was established in 2016.

Representing the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Commissioner for Digital Economy and e-governance, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering digital literacy, saying, “We are building a digital city in the state, embracing a smart economy that rules the modern world, so, the ICT Academy aligns perfectly with this vision by equipping students with essential skills for the global tech workforce.”

Chioma Chimere, the Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, underscored the growing importance of digital literacy encouraging the students that the ICT Academy opens a new avenue of knowledge that will distinguish them in the digital space.

Buttressing TD Africa’s, commitment to empowering Africa with transformative global technology, she said “technology drives every aspect of modern life, and without it, we risk falling behind.”

While Huawei’s representative, Gari Li, urged the students to seize the opportunity provided by TD Africa and Huawei to develop their digital skills, he emphasized the role of ICT in shaping the 21st century saying “The ICT Academy offers hands-on experience and knowledge essential for thriving in the modern technological era.”

As technology continues to drive progress in the 21st century, TD Africa reaffirms its commitment to empowering youth continent-wide, fostering self-reliance, and preparing them for success in the digital economy