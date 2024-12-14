Profilledworld Homes rewards Excellence at End-of-Year celebration

Profilledworld Homes, a leading real estate firm, hosted its annual end-of-year appreciation event on 13th December 2024 in Abuja, celebrating the dedication and hard work of its staff. The event was a showcase of gratitude, with awards and recognitions given to deserving employees for their outstanding contributions throughout the year.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a brand-new car to Mrs. Ola Bridget, who was named the Best Marketer of the Year 2024. The award, presented by General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, symbolized the company’s unwavering commitment to recognizing excellence and motivating its workforce.

An elated Mrs. Bridget expressed her heartfelt gratitude, describing the award as a dream come true. “This award is a dream come true and a reflection of the ever-supportive environment at Profilledworld Homes. I am grateful for the opportunities and trust placed in me by the management,” she said.

General Musa, while presenting the car, commended the leadership of Profilledworld Homes for fostering a culture of growth and excellence. He encouraged the staff to remain diligent and hardworking, stating, “I am impressed by the hard work and diligence shown by many of you this year. For those yet to reach this level, I encourage you to buckle up and aim higher.”

The event attracted notable dignitaries, including General Musa himself, Mr. Fegho Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy, and Professor Usman Malami Aliyu from the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment. The Niger State Governor was represented by Alhaji Maina, alongside other esteemed guests such as Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkareem and Chief Michael Ani.

The end-of-year celebration was not just a time for reflection but also a testament to the teamwork and dedication that define Profilledworld Homes. It reinforced the company’s commitment to client satisfaction, staff growth, and fostering a supportive work environment, setting a benchmark for excellence in the real estate industry.

