Osun 2026: Crossroads and consequences (2)

By

abiodun KOMOLAFE

For those who care to know, the July 16, 2022 event marked a political Armageddon for some individuals in Osun APC. On that fateful day, their political obituaries were written; and for some, there’s no resurrection in sight. However, to honour their political memories, the party must rediscover its winning formula. This won’t be an easy task, but as the saying goes, “when there’s a will, there’s a way.” So, it is doable!

At a time like this, APC must develop a comprehensive Programme of Hope, similar to the one that successfully displaced the PDP in several Southwest states. A programme will matter, for by 2026, most of the electorate will be very hard-pressed, making a charismatic candidate’s galvanizing effect unreliable.

Right now, the people are looking for a programme to believe in, rather than “a great man”. Fortunately, APC has access to talented individuals within and outside the state who can help craft engaging programmes, reminiscent of the now-rested Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN’s Four Cardinal Programmes. Yes, a well-crafted manifesto is essential to unite the party, inspire a disillusioned electorate, and ultimately drive success.

Just as a bank’s Internal Auditor identifies and addresses policy exceptions to mitigate risks, Osun APC must challenge prevailing political norms and obstacles. Of course, this requires a critical examination of its strategies, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing corrective actions to boost its chances in the 2026 governorship, and subsequent elections. Through a process of introspective renewal and strategic repositioning, APC can harmonize its internal dynamics, optimize its operational capacity and fortify its structural integrity, ultimately guaranteeing electoral victories in 2026 and beyond.

Emeritus Professor of Philosophy, Tunde Bewaji’s astute observation that “Politicians are different animals who live in their own eco chambers” aptly captures the disconnect between politicians and the people they claim to serve. Talking seriously, this detachment can lead to a sense of disillusionment among the populace, who feel that their leaders are out of touch with their needs and concerns. To bridge this gap, APC leaders must recognize the grassroots as the ontological foundation of the party, and therefore prioritize their needs, concerns and aspirations above the interests of elite factions or special interest groups.

In a thriving democracy, the media serves as the omniscient watchdog, ever-vigilant and fiercely independent, barking loudly at the heels of power to prevent the metastasis of authoritarianism. As the Fourth Estate, it wields the sacred sword of truth, slicing through the veil of propaganda and deception to reveal the unvarnished reality.

In its most sublime manifestation, the media embodies the Platonic ideal of the philosopher-king, guiding the ship of state through the choppy waters of partisan rancour and ideological extremism, ever-steering towards the shores of truth, justice and the democratic way. The opposition media, in particular, carries a bigger burden in promoting counter-hegemony, critical discourse and civic republicanism, ideals advocated by thinkers like Antonio Gramsci, Jürgen Habermas and Hannah Arendt.

Well, I have argued elsewhere that resorting to vitriolic abuse and profanity may bring momentary comfort, but it accomplishes nothing meaningful and can have devastating repercussions. I still stand by this assertion. Osun APC requires a clear focus, which can be achieved through a robust media strategy that effectively communicates its message. The current arrangement may be doing its best, but then, it needs to reevaluate and redefine its scope because, without a coherent programme and media focus, voters may be tempted to continue with ‘the devil we know.’

For a successful media campaign going forward, the party’s Directorate of Media and Publicity, if there is any, must move beyond ‘gbas-gbos’ (noise and criticism) and focus on impressing the electorate with APC’s accomplishments while in power and outline its future goals. By doing so, it can – and will – win over more votes than relying solely on criticism-driven media campaigns.

The road to 2026 presents Osun APC with a rare opportunity to reassess its rewards and acknowledgement system. Currently, there’s a disconnect between the party’s central leadership and grassroots development in Osun State. In contradistinction, APC successfully utilized its central connections in Edo State. The New Nigeria People’s Party’s surprise victory in Kano State also demonstrated the importance of strategic planning; and that’s a worthy feat!

To regain its footing, the party must construct a big tent, move away from avoidable discord, and display tactical acumen. It must recalibrate its vision, reassess its values, and reclaim its relevance in the hearts and minds of the electorate. Seizing this moment, harnessing members’ energies and forging a united front will determine whether 2026 becomes a watershed year for the APC or just another footnote in history.

As the great German philosopher, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, once said, “The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history.” To put it succinctly, the Year 2026 will come and go, leaving in its wake a trail of triumph or travesty, but one thing is certain – Osun APC’s existential fate hangs precariously in the balance, as the party’s leadership is confronted with a stark choice: redemption or perdition.

In the intricate dance of Osun politics therefore, it’s time for APC leaders and elders to experience a transformative moment, akin to Saint Paul’s conversion on the road to Damascus. Otherwise, they risk facing the consequences of their actions or inactions. Time is running out, and many of those currently in leadership positions may not have another opportunity to make things right.

The clock is ticking, and the future of Osun State hangs in the balance. Therefore, it’s time for them to sit up, shape up, prioritize the needs of the party with sniper-like precision, and dictate the terms of victory. Time wasters, who are not trained to do anything, but, in whose eyes any goose can cackle and any fly can find a sore place, should not be allowed to breathe in the envisaged arrangement.

Let me conclude by stating that effective governance and leadership are crucial for the development of any society. The story of David and Obed-Edom illustrates this point. When David attempted to transport the Ark of the Covenant to Jerusalem, he faced a setback due to Uzzah’s untimely death. This incident prompted David to reevaluate his approach and store the Ark in Obed-Edom’s house. As it turned out, Obed-Edom’s reverence and care for the Ark earned him God’s blessings. Surely certainly, it demonstrated the importance of responsible leadership and adherence to principles.

The iconic partnerships between leaders like Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu, and Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Keng Swee also showcased the transformative power of collaborative leadership. By pooling their strengths and resources, these leaders achieved remarkable outcomes, from ending apartheid to modernizing Singapore. Their successes demonstrate that effective collaboration can bridge divides, challenge entrenched power structures, and drive meaningful social change.

With the 2026 election on the horizon, David’s corrected approach and Obed-Edom’s humility offer valuable lessons for any political party, including Osun APC, as it strives for power and development in 2026. By embracing these values, the party can increase its chances of success and positively impact the people it serves.

For Osun APC, will the Year 2026 be a repeat of past mistakes, or will it mark a new beginning? Only time will tell!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Osun State!