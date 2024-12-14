Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu emerges as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

By Cosmas Chukwu

A new President-General in the name of Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, has emerged in Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. Nze Ozichukwu is to exhaust the Imo State balance of 27 days which ends on January 10, 2025. The emergence of Chukwu is as a result of a chain of catastrophe, which has visited Ohanaeze with the demise of Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, CON in 2022.

In order to complete the tenure of Imo State, the people of Imo State presented Chief Engr. Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to Imeobi Ohanaeze for the replacement of the Late Obiozor. By the application of a doctrine of necessity, Iwuanyanwu was sworn-in on April 30, 2023. Unfortunately, Chief Iwuanyanwu died on July 25, 2024 and was buried on November 1, 2024.

It is in line with the doctrine of necessity that the Imo State Chapter of Ohanaeze, led by Barrister C.J Ihemedu presented Nze Ozichukwu to the Imeobi Ohanaeze to exhaust the balance of four year tenure allotted to Imo State. The motion for the adoption of Nze Ozichukwu was moved by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Chairman Imo Council of Elders and seconded by Chief Simon Okeke (Ochendo).

In moving the motion, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya stated that Ozichukwu is a cerebral thinker with sterling qualities. He informed the Imeobi that Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu, KSM, KSS is a Nigerian management executive and entrepreneurship development consultant. He attended prestigious institutions like Templeton College, Oxford University, Harvard University (Harvard Institute for International Development), Cambridge. Massachusetts. USA, University of Bristol’s School for Advanced Urban Studies (SAUS) and (School of Policy Studies (SPS), The University of Lagos, Ogun State University (CETEP), and Galilee College, Tivon, Israel and holds M.Sc, MBA, degrees, among others

Nze Ozichukwu has served as a director at Inland Bank Plc and Managing Director of Nigeria Merchant Bank (NMB) Plc. He is a founding member of the Technical Committee for Privatization and Commercialization (TCPC) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). He was also chairman of the Presidential Committee for the Reorganization of the River Basin Development Authorities in Nigeria. He was a member of the 2005 National Political Reform Conference. He served as National Vice Chairman/Chairman PDP South East Zone for eight years and thereafter returned to management consulting.

His contributions to the Catholic Church and society have earned him the Worthy Knighthood of St Mulumba (KSM) and Papal Knighthood of Saint Sylvester (KSS). Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu received the Peace Award of the United Nations International Parliament for Safety and Peace in 2002. He is a Chartered Management Consultant (CMC) and a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC). He is also a Fellow, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

Ozichukwu has also been involved in various development initiatives, including the South East Development Council, SEDC, the South East Development Initiative (SEDI), and the Cottage Industries Development Initiative (CIDI). He is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Town Unions and has held other notable positions such as member of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC).

Many Imeobi dignitaries welcomed the emergence of Nze Chukwu. Some of them include His Excellency , Barr. Dr. Peter Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State ably represented by the Secretary to the Government of Enugu State, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Rear Admiral Allison Madueke, GCON, Prince Garry Igariwey, Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe, Prof. ABC Nwosu, Prof Elochukwu Amucheazi, Chief Ejiofor Onyima, Dr. Mrs Kate Ezeofor, Chief Chekwas Okorie, Engr Chike Madueke, Archbishop Prof. E O Chukwuma, Chief Emeka Diwe, Eze Ibe Nwosu, Chief Mike Okiro, Prof Chinedu Nebo, Dr. Uche Uzochukwu, Dr. Pat Onukwuli, Chief Okechukwu Ujah, Ambassador Eddy Onuoha, Dr. Eme Okoro, Dr Ngozi Olejeme, Eze Uche Dimgba, Eze Christopher Offia, Chief Tony Ukasanya etc.

Others include the Presidents of Ohanaeze, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Rivers State.

The President of the Rivers State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Rivers State, Dr Lucky Ekeji couldn’t withhold his joy that the next President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will come from the Rivers State.

The Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay MFR, expressed his relief and added that today is phenomenal in the annals of Igbo history. He thanked the Igbo nation for an unalloyed support throughout the turbulent times.

Most Imeobi members infer that Ozichukwu is a man of courage, integrity and principles whose stand on any matter is predictable. That he is a moral edifice who detests the mundane hubris in power. The most cherished of the Ozichukwu pedigree is his unassailable astute organisational ability whose records in public service is beyond tarnish even by the most uncharitable.

With Ozichukwu, a smooth and credible transition of power to a president general from the Rivers State is guaranteed.