News

Nigeria congratulates the Republic of Kenya on her National Day

by Peter Anayo0120

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar sends his warmest greetings and congratulations to the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi on the occasion of their National Day.

In a congratulatory message issued by the Ag.Spokesman of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, he said that it is a great honour to extend our warmest wishes to you, the government, and the people of Kenya on the auspicious occasion of your National Day.

We are very satisfied with the excellent relations between Nigeria and Kenya and the efforts we are making to build on these firm foundations for the benefit of our people.

We therefore wish the government and the people of Kenya peace, prosperity, and progress and Nigeria’s continuing friendship and support.

 

