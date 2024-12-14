Keep hope alive despite economic hardship- Obasa tells Nigerians

…as Christian cleric urges Lagos electorate to vote a Muslim gov. in 2027

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive despite economic hardship confronting them, saying he has trust in President Bola Tinubu to bring succour to the populace.

Obasa made the remarks during the 22nd annual Thanksgiving celebration on Friday organized by the Lagos State House of Assembly Christian Association at the Assembly premises, Alausa, Ikeja.

The guest minister at the event was, Most Reverend Isaac Olawuyi who is the Archbishop of Lagos Methodist Church, Nigeria.

While delivering his ministerial, the Cleric appealed to the Christians in Lagos to give maximum support to a Muslim governor who would emerge in the state in 2027.

Speaking on the theme for this year’s programme was tagged, ‘Voice of Mercy,’ the Cleric charged every Nigerian to show compassion towards one another.

According to Obasa, “The outgoing year is indeed a challenging one, especially considering the economic situation of the country. Nevertheless, we have solace in the fact that the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is not leaving any stone unturned to bring us to our promised land. Mr President is busy, doing everything possible to put smiles on our faces. Trust me, succour is coming. I urge us to keep the hope alive!”

He added, “As the theme of this event reminds us, “The Voice of Mercy” is a call to reflect on God’s goodness and compassion towards us. In Psalm 103:8, we are reminded that “The Lord is compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in love.” This verse highlights God’s merciful nature and His willingness to show compassion to those who seek Him.

“In times like these, when the world can seem overwhelming and uncertain, it is crucial to remember the enduring message of mercy and grace that is ever-present in our lives.”

The revered cleric stated, “In this Lagos, we have been living as Christians and Muslims. We have consideration for one another over religious inclinations.

“For the past 12 years, we (the Christians) have been in the system. It is time to give our ‘siblings,’ the Muslims the time to rule us in Lagos State, that is my feeling and that is my position. Anyone that will lead us, we pray for somebody that will lead us right in Lagos State.”

Reverend Olawuyi enjoined the citizens to show mercy to one another, stating that to have the mercy of God, people must be merciful, especially at this trying time.

“By God’s mercy, Nigeria remains one and Lagos is waxing stronger. The storm is blowing but we are not consumed.

He likened President Tinubu to Abraham of Lagos, former Governor of the State, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) as Isaac, stating further that the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the Jacob.

While saluting members of the Lagos State of Assembly for displaying courage, he stated that “their dedication and team spirit especially the synergy among yourselves have impacted positively in the State.

“I congratulate Mr Speaker and his wife. You have proved your worth especially as it relates to leadership ability in Lagos. You can’t stay long in the House if you are not honourable. We appreciate the synergy between you and the Governor in Lagos State.”

Speaking on the theme, he said, “It is time for the mercy of God. The time of mercy has come. If you can claim it, the special mercy of God will come to you as we go into the year 2025.

Quoting the Biblical verses in Lamentation 3: 22-23, he added, that one of the faithfulness of God is mercy. When you look unto God, His nature is, you will have His mercy, Stick to it, believe that He is God, He is kind and His mercy endureth. If you do it, depression will be far away from you, you will not run helter-skelter.”

He further stated that Psalm 36, is stated in poetic form. “By his mercy, we are not conquered. It is by His mercy we are kept away from untimely death, it is by the mercy of God, that we are not ravaged and by the mercy of God hunger has not destroyed us. Despite all the challenges we are more than the conquerors.”

He added, “Prosperity and peace are coming back and I am saying this prophetically. We will not be put to shame.”

“I want every Nigerian to learn that from God alone, comes mercy. You will be disappointed if you rely on anyone other than God. When the mercy of God is in you, every obstacle is removed.”

The Cleric however noted, “Everyone should go and show mercy to others. The only way to help every one of us is to show mercy to one another. How many people have you wiped their tears away?” He queried.