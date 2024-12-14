Gov Fubara pledges continuous support for Navy’s fight against maritime crimes

As CNS commissions 6 gunboats, housing projects donated by Fubara

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured the Nigerian Navy of the continuous support of his administration to help win the fight against maritime crimes in the state.

This is just as the governor handed over six security surveillance 400 horse-powered gunboats and three separate units of bungalows for Senior Officers’ Quarters and rating Bofor’s accommodation, donated by his administration to the Nigerian Navy on Friday, which was commissioned by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Base at Rumuolumeni, in Obio Akpor LGA, Rivers State.

The Governor, who spoke during the 2024 Ceremonial Sunset of the Nigerian Navy held at the Headquarters, Naval Training Command in Ebubu, Eleme LGA

said that the focus to support the navy was necessary to ensure the safety and security of the waterways, which is key to guaranteeing economic growth and environmental sustainability of the State and the Niger Delta region.

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will keep collaborating with the Navy to combat the menace of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation in the State, the Governor highlighted the contributions of the Navy in the protection of economic assets in the State.

He said; “We have always collaborated with the Nigerian Navy, supported where we can, and where we need to play an advisory role, we have also done so.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Rivers State, I congratulate the Nigerian Navy, especially the Rivers State Command, on this very wonderful event marking the end of the year. When I came in, I asked what sunset in this arena meant, and I was told that it is rounding up or closure of an activity. You can only celebrate closure when you are happy that you have good things that you can show that you have done. After listening to the Chief of Naval Staff on the list of achievements recorded by the Navy for the year, I felt strongly that there is every need to celebrate the end of the year.

“It has not been an easy system, not just for the Navy but for our country. This is especially so as we are faced with the evil of economic sabotage that we are working to overcome, which is oil bunkering and vandalisation of our pipelines.

“In most cases, the agency saddled with this difficult task is the Navy, because 90% of our oil pipelines are in the swamp and the Niger Delta region. So, I can say that you have done well for our nation, congratulations.”

Governor Fubara however, tasked the Nigerian Navy to effectively deploy the gunboats provided by his administration to secure oil installations, and tackle sea piracy to safeguard the waterways and make it difficult for criminals to operate.

He explained that securing steady growth of the national economy, dependent largely on crude oil production and sales, demands sustained support to the security agencies to enable them to win the fight against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalisation.

He said: “I want to assure you that this government will continue to support the Nigerian Navy. I am a member of the Committee on Oil Theft and Pipeline Vandalization in the Governor’s Forum, and one of the problems we are facing is how to curb this crime.

“We are saddled with a very difficult problem that we are all battling to save our heads from, which is the issue of pipeline vandalization and oil theft. This is a big problem in the Niger Delta.

“So, as a government, we are

starting with donating these six Security Surveillance Gunboats to the Nigerian Navy, so that the Navy will perform better in protecting our waterways. This is also to complement the efforts of Mr President, the Chief of Naval Staff and the wonderful job that the Commander of the NNS Pathfinder is doing,” he added.

“This donation shows that I am committed to that course. I am also happy, honestly as I said, and really humbled that the Chief of Naval Staff had decided to do this for us, standing with us to appreciate the little things that we are doing for the Nigerian Navy.

In his remarks, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, lauded Governor Fubara for the immense contributions of his administration to the success of the Navy, and solicited for more collaborations in the coming years.

He said the event availed the Navy the window to review its successes recorded in the outgoing year, and restrategise for greater heights, pointing at the new Headquarters Naval Training Command in Ebubu as remarkable milestone.

The CNS noted that the donation of the gunboats attests to the existing partnership between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Navy, and also demonstrated the unwavering support of Governor Fubara towards strengthening the Nigerian Navy through provision of critical assets and infrastructure for stable presence on the waterways

Vice Admiral Ogalla said: “It is with a deep sense of appreciation that I stand here before you to commission these six Abitto gunboats donated by Rivers State Government to the Nigerian Navy, and particularly to NNS Pathfinder for the provision of security in our waterways, not only in Rivers State, but the Niger Delta as a whole.

“I am, therefore, positive that the operationalization of these boats will no doubt enhance the capabilities of the Nigerian Navy in protecting Nigeria’s maritime domain. As I look towards these gunboats, I can imagine the impact they are going to make in our operations. These are exactly the kind of boats that we require to be able to penetrate the creeks. These are exactly the kind of boats we require to be able to carry out our policing functions.”

Vice Admiral Ogalla also thanked Governor Fubara for the three separate bungalow Senior Officers’ Quarters and rating Bofor’s accommodation, which will further offer requisite motivation to the officers.

In his remarks, Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Aniaku, stated that the donation of the gunboats and the housing facilities bear to the testament of the generosity and unwavering support of Governor Fubara to the Nigerian Navy, stressing that the gunboats, in particular, will greatly enhance operational capability of officers, enhance their collective efforts to ensure peace and promote maritime safety.