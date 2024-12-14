Fegge community pour encomiums on new DPO over hard work

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Satisfied with the performance of Mr. Monday Ekuase, the newly posted Divisional Police Officer, DPO, to Fegge Onitsha Police station, Anambra State, the residents of the community, paid a thank-you courtesy call on him.

The residents, numbering over 500, and led by their councillor, Hon Chidi Ogbuagu, and Youth President, Mr. Isaac Akpu, said they stormed the station to laud the DPO for hard work, intelligence, and crime reduciion within about four months he assumed office.

“As far as we are concern Onitsha South local Government Area is one of the safest places in Anambra state, if not Nigeria as a whole.It is where everyone wishes to stay. DPO sir, you are doing well, you synergise with other security operatives to achieve this feat and we are happy.,” they stated.

On the alleged increase in crime wave in the area by a group called Onitsha South Elder Forum, the residents described it as frivolous, false and a figment of the group’s imagination stating that those who made such claims are enemies of progress.

“We are the residents that know what is happening in our area, it is not in our community that the said 27 people were kidnapped and it never happened anywhere in the entire Onitsha and its environs.”, they further explained.

“The Elders’ group also said that 50 vehicles were snatched and we wonder if these people who made the claims are in their senses as such a thing never happened since the inception of this Local Government Area.

“We expect such rumour mongers to laud the DPO and his men for ensuring peace and stability in the area instead of trying to tarnish our image and make our area uninhabitable.

“The group, Onitsha South Local Government Elders Forum (OSEF), is a faceless group without a fixed address that may be sponsored by criminals to cause panic and fear in the area and we promise the DPO that they will be fished out in no distant time to tell us where these crimes were carried out,” the community stated.

“We are not saying that the community is exempted from crimes because it is a national problem but our area remains one of the safest in the country and that is why business activities go on unmolested,” the people further explained.

In his response, the DPO commended them for their visit and reiterated his resolve to synergise with them in crime fighting in the area adding that their hospitality is the best compared to places he has worked.

*Every night I and my men patrol the area to ensure you sleep with your two eyes closed. We have made tremendous progress since I assumed office here and it is with your efforts. We need information to deal decisively with those criminals.

*The Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam knows you are assisting us in this journey and I assure you of crime-free Christmas and New Year celebration.” he affirmed