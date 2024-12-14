CIIN holds Xmas carol and thanksgiving

The 2024 edition of the annual Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) Christmas Carol and thanksgiving service was held at the weekend. The well-attended event was held at the All Saints Anglican Church in the Yaba area of Lagos. President of the CIIN Mrs Yetunde Ilori led the institute’s members which included past presidents and other council members to the reading of a series of lessons. The Insurance Industry Mass Choir was on hand to render inspiring Christmas songs and demonstrations.

The Christmas carol is part of annual events organized by the institute to improve the social and moral health of insurance practitioners in the country. Other related events usually organized by CIIN include fitness walks, picnics, boot camps and outreach programmes to schools during which the institute sensitize students on issues relating to insurance as a career.

Below are faces at this year’s Xmas carol as captured by Champion Newspapers.