26.1 C
Lagos
December 14, 2024
Trending now

CIIN holds Xmas carol and thanksgiving

Keep hope alive despite economic hardship- Obasa tells Nigerians

Nigeria congratulates the Republic of Kenya on her National Day

Fegge community pour encomiums on new DPO over hard work

ASUP calls off strike, directs members to resume work Monday

Anambra shines again, wins two National Primary Healthcare Leadership challenge

CSOs advocates urgent legislation against GMOs practice to enhance food security

Anyaoku’s monarch honours ex-PG over humanitarian services

Exclude TETFUND, NITDA, NASENI from proposed Tax Reform Bill, Coalition of Northern…

Inside Silencio: Sujimoto’s Secret Nightclub Where Billionaires, Movie Stars Escape LagosNightlife

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

CIIN holds Xmas carol and thanksgiving

by Peter Anayo0109

The 2024 edition of the annual Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) Christmas Carol and thanksgiving service was held at the weekend. The well-attended event was held at the All Saints Anglican Church in the Yaba area of Lagos. President of the CIIN Mrs Yetunde Ilori led the institute’s members which included past presidents and other council members to the reading of a series of lessons. The Insurance Industry Mass Choir was on hand to render inspiring Christmas songs and demonstrations.

The Christmas carol is part of annual events organized by the institute to improve the social and moral health of insurance practitioners in the country. Other related events usually organized by CIIN include fitness walks, picnics, boot camps and outreach programmes to schools during which the institute sensitize students on issues relating to insurance as a career.

Below are faces at this year’s Xmas carol as captured by Champion Newspapers.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Presidential Initiative: Wike defends judges’ housing project amid criticism

Peter Anayo

Nwifuru orders arrest, prosecution of six govt. officials for selling, diverting health ministry’s properties.

Editor

NASS pledges to partner Works Ministry on road projects

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO