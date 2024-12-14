Boy, 22 slumps, passes out, as girlfriend called to end relationship

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A 22-year-old boy whose name was given as Udochukwu Nwokoye in the evening of Friday slumped and passed out following a call from his girlfriend calling their relationship quits.

Nwokoye whose mother is a nail technician and father, a security operative was said to have few weeks ago slumped but didn’t pass out over same issue.

According to his mother, Ifeoma Nwokoye, her son walked into the house one late evening and slumped on the floor like a drunk, saying, “mommy, “Anam ana ana, meaning, Mom, I’m going, I’m going, give my things to my brother, Ifechukwu.

She said, “I was confused, scared and worried. I didn’t understand what his problem was or what he was talking about. Infact, I urinated on my pants out of panic At some point, he was mumbling inaudible words I could not figure out and behaving,as if he was dying. It was his elder brother that came in and said I shouldn’t mind him, that it’s because Ngozi said she doesn’t want the relationship again that he is misbehaving.

“I didn’t know my small son already have a girlfriend. He had earlier told me the day I saw him with the girl that she was his classmate.

“I had to call the girl to come so she could help revive my son. When she came, she said she called my son to tell him that she wants to marry because of the pressure from her parents as suitors were coming for her. She said she knows what his problem is and how to calm him down.

“She then took him to their house. About an hour later, she returned with Udochukwu hail and hearty, talking normal like a human being.”

Narrating the story, Mrs Nwokoye who is also a house and land agent said that on Thursday, Udochukwu again slumped along the street close to her shop until a passerby who recognised him raised alarm.

The alarm attracted the attention of his mother’s neighbour (a dry cleaner) and on getting to where Udochukwu was, he checked his pulse and it was still pulsating.

“It was this my neighbour that saved my son, Udochukwu oo, what will I have done? This is a son that cares about me .I had to abandon what I was doing and race like mad to the hospital, only to receive a shocker from the doctor who told me that my son’s Blood pressure is high as a result of stress. That he survived after the slump because he is still very young.

“I still can’t fathom it. My 22 years old boy has high blood pressure at this age? All because of Ngozi. I can’t explain it . I’ve advised him to calm down, beautiful girls abound everywhere. Others are looking for rich men’s daughters to marry so they can help them stand, my son is looking for someone whose mother is selling 4th grade evening bend down select, (in tears). He forgot where he is coming from and how I struggled to bring them up to this point.

“How can someone that is still eating mama’s food like you be talking about getting married Even his older brother have asked him if he is meaning to marry before him? I don’t really understand what is happening to my son.”

When News Express correspondent visited the hospital, Udochukwu was seen lying on the bed sleeping and when his mother woke him up to eat. He said he will eat later, that he was feeling weak.

Meanwhile, his father, Chinenye Nwokoye who was visibly livid with anger threatened that he will not give him a penny from his land he put on sale to take settle his children..

While the reporter was admonishing his son to borrow a new leaf, he interjected and said, “Nne tell him oo. I’ve been talking to this boy, .but he has refused to listen to me, his father. When I was his age, I was making money from palm kernel and hiding it under my mother’s bed until she discovered.

I even became a money lender at some point.

“I was planning to sell my land and set all my children up. He learnt how to mould key it was part of my plans to buy equipments and set up the business for him. But, I want him to go back and continue his education, at least to first degree level, look at what he is doing now. How can I trust him with money. Won’t he dash it to women. I’ve told him, make money and women of all class would be throwing themselves at you.

“You know the situation of this family. Just Pray that the bill will not be outrageous, otherwise, you will stay back in this hospital and work for them to cover your bills” I don’t care. Look at your mother, she has locked up her shop where she’s getting small, small money to feed you to come and stay with you in the hospital.”

Udochukwu who was visibly shy and avoiding eye contact, refused to answer questions asked him, but only said to his father; “daddy pls I’m sorry, it won’t happen again.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that his friends had refused to call or visit him in the hospital.

According to Udochukwu’s mother, she called his closest friend and he simply labelled his son a “stupid boy, saying he won’t come.

She added, All his friends I called to tell them their friend is in the hospital refused to come and see him. They described him as a senseless person. They were like, Mummy, you mean Udochukwu slumped because of Ngozi. That Ngozi that her mother sells Okirika? Udo is an idiot. We dont have time for any girl, we simply Chop and and run away. When he is well, he can come abd meet us, we are not going anywhere.”

It was however learnt that Udochukwu would be leaving the hospital later today Saturday, Dec 15, 2024