ASUP calls off strike, directs members to resume work Monday

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has ended it’s two weeks definite strike, directing members to resume work across the country on Monday.

The union said the decision followed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached at a conciliation meeting with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on 9th December.

The Statement of the union signed by its President, Shammah S. Kpanja and made available to journalists in Abuja which direct members to commence work Monday 16 December, reads in part: “Members of the Union and indeed the general public may recall that our Union declared a 2-week definite strike effective 2nd December 2024 over the inability of government through its agencies to execute nine items in the work plan jointly developed with our Union to resolve some pending issues of the trade dispute.

“You will also recall that a strike was declared to serve as a warning and precursor to an indefinite strike”

Continuing, it said “Within the period of the strike, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment convened a conciliation meeting between our Union and the government on the 9th December, 2024 to resolve the dispute and save the sector from the impending indefinite strike.

“At the meeting, a new memorandum of understanding was signed with a caveat that another meeting will be held on 23rd January 2025 to assess compliance by parties as well as to address other issues.

“After this meeting, the Union’s National Executive Council will meet to review the situation.

“In view of this development, all members of the Union are directed to resume duties from Monday 16th December 2024.

“While we thank and commend our members for their commitment and resilience, it is our Union’s expected hope that the government will diligently work to ensure a fruitful resolution of the issues in dispute.”