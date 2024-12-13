24.4 C
Lagos
December 13, 2024
Trending now

Public hearing on bills establishes Road Safety Corps Act , permits to…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 13, 2024

IPOB assures Ndigbo of peaceful Christmas, vows to combat insecurity

Seplat Energy completes acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited.

Otuaro applauds Tinubu’s leadership at Nigeria-south Africa Bi-national commission

British High Commission extols Gov Mbah’s efforts at Enugu

Kano Gov Sacks SSG, Chief of Staff, 5 Commissioners

Voting: INEC moves to replace PVC with computer generated slips as sole…

Access Bank to acquire 100% stake in South African based Bidvest Bank

You’re the backbone of our nation’s devt, Zulum tells youths

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing on bills establishes Road Safety Corps Act , permits to have a special squad firearms, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo061

From left… Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Road Safety, Hon Monsir Musa Jega; Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Adamu Danmaliki Chairman of the committee, Hon Abiodun Adesida member of the Committee Hon Yakubu Noma and Co-Sponsor of the Bills, Hon Olaide Latif Mohammed during a public hearing on the bills establishing the Road Safety Corps Act and permitting it to have a special squad with firearms, in Abuja, yesterday… Photo:  ANAYO OPARA.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Independence awards celebrating Excellence 2023 held at Eko hotel

NewChampion

APWEN collaborates with Hon. Oluwaseyi Sowunmi on STEM Education Awareness among senior secondary schools female students in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter Members visit Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO