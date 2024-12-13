NB Plc appoints  Juliet Anammah as substantive Board Chair

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has announced the appointment of Juliet Anammah as the substantive chairman.

Her appointment becomes effective January 1, 2025. She succeeds Sijbe “Siep” Hiemstra, who has been acting as the board chairman in an interim capacity since the start of the year.

According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, her appointment was announced after the Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Prior to her appointment as the Chair of the Board, she was the Chair of the Governance and Ethics Committee of the company. She joined the Board effective January 1, 2022. She brings three decades of professional experience in Consulting, Consumer Goods, Sales, Marketing, e-commerce, and Sustainability to the board.

Until this appointment, she was the immediate past Chair and Chief Group Sustainability Officer of Jumia Nigeria, having previously held the role of Chief Executive Officer with Jumia. She had also served as the Managing Director, Accenture LLC in charge of the firm’s Consumer Goods Practice, Retail, and Transportation practice in West Africa. She has also served on various boards of local and international organisations, including Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.

.

Following this appointmentwhich takes effect January 1, 2025, the board will now be composed of Mrs. J. Anammah – Chair; H. Essaadi (Dutch) – Managing Director/Chief Executive; Mrs. A.O. Aroyewun; S. Hiemstra (Dutch); MFR; Mrs. S. Ojekwe-Onyejeli; Mrs. I.M. Omoigui Okauru, J.A.A. Overmars (Dutch); R. Pirmez (Belgian); I.A. Puri; B.A. Wessels Boer (Dutch).

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from nine breweries and two malting plants distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is also the recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.