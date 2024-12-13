Matawalle commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for positive economic reforms

…Matawalle urges critics to be positive in their narratives

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, H.E. Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle MON, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his robust economic policies and reforms, which are yielding significant positive results for the nation. According to Matawalle, these initiatives are contributing to a turnaround in the economy that will benefit all Nigerians.

In the light of ongoing criticism, particularly from some quarters in Northern Nigeria, Matawalle urged critics to be positive in their narratives and called on citizens to remain steadfast in their support for the President and to reject divisive narratives. “It is crucial for Nigerians to stand united behind Mr. President, who is diligently working hard to revitalize our economy through a series of effective policies, programs, and reforms,” he stated.

Matawalle specifically highlighted President Tinubu’s tax reforms as a pivotal element in the country’s economic turnaround. He explained that these reforms are designed to create a more equitable tax system, which will enhance revenue generation for the government while easing the financial burden on ordinary citizens and small businesses.

“By broadening the tax base and ensuring that everyone pays their fair share, President Tinubu is laying the groundwork for sustainable economic growth. These reforms will not only increase government revenues but also stimulate investment and job creation across various sectors,” Matawalle elaborated.

He further noted that the tax reforms aim to simplify the tax administration process, making it easier for individuals and businesses to comply. This will foster a more business-friendly environment, encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, which are essential for driving economic progress.

Matawalle also highlighted several key achievements across various sectors, particularly noting improvements in national security. He emphasized that President Tinubu has made substantial strides in enhancing the capabilities of the Nigerian military through the provision of modern hardware and equipment. Additionally, he assured that military personnel have received timely payment of their allowances and salary increases, which has significantly boosted their morale.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, we are witnessing a renewed commitment to the safety and well-being of all Nigerians, and I encourage everyone to recognize the positive changes taking place,” Matawalle concluded.