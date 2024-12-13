Lagos commissioner floats new initiative to tackle unemployment

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, has launched a private initiative aimed at addressing unemployment, health challenges, and other issues in her constituency.

The new initiative, titled ‘My Health, My Prosperity Outreach’ (Igbega Ilera, Igbega Oro Aje), according to the commissioner aligned with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S.+ Development Agenda that focuses on enhancing healthcare, empowerment and promoting social inclusion to ensure that Lagos remains a 21st-century economy where no one is left behind.

Speaking at the inauguration of the community outreach at Idi Omo, Isale Eko, Lagos Island, Mrs. Ambrose highlighted the significance of tackling health challenges, closing the skills gap, promoting preventive care, and fostering entrepreneurship among the residents of the area.

“Today’s initiative is a testament to my unwavering commitment to uplifting the lives of our people by addressing two critical pillars of development: access to healthcare and skills acquisition. As the saying goes, “Health is wealth” (Ilera loogun oro).

“Lagos Island, as the heart of Lagos State, occupies a central role in our collective efforts to transform lives and create opportunities, It is here that local vendors from food sellers to medicine providers and event managers—thrive, contributing to the vibrant tapestry of our community in Isale Eko”, the commissioner said.

She maintained that community outreach reflects the determination to tackle some societal issues through improved collaboration between the organised private sector and the government at all levels.

Apart from the medical outreach, skill acquisition opportunity and economic empowerment, the programme also offered distribution of food stuffs to the indigents.

The commissioner stated the skill acquisition and training programme targeting those interested in tailoring, beauty services, digital skills among others.

She said the initiative serves as a bridge between people and the state’s established skill acquisition centers, which offer comprehensive training in areas such as tailoring and fashion design, catering, IT, photography, hairdressing, and many more and it is a way to give back to her constituents as it complements various efforts of the State Government .

While acknowledging the Commissioner as a bonafide daughter of Lagos Island, the Chairman Governing Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi commended her efforts for bringing such a laudable initiative to the people of her constituency.