Labour leader urges unions to oppose proposed annual VAT hike, charges new MHWUN leadership on integrity

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has urged labour unions to oppose the government’s proposed annual increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) cautioning that it will have severe consequences for the working class.

Wabba who spoke at the inauguration of the newly elected State Council Chairmen of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Abuja Wednesday, said the proposal, when allowed to see the light of the day, will be harmful to workers’ welfare and the economy at large.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s plan to gradually increase VAT from 7.5% to 15%, maintaining that such a decision would lead to higher costs of goods and services, and increase the economic burden on ordinary Nigerians.

Wabba noted that while many countries, including Ghana, are reducing VAT to ease the cost of living, Nigeria is moving in the opposite direction, which he described as “regressive.” He warned that such an increase would erode the purchasing power of workers and affect wages, including the minimum wage, which would be insufficient to cover the rising costs of essential goods.

NLC former president urged unions to challenge the policy and ensure that workers’ voices are heard in the ongoing discussions.

He also advocated for a fairer tax system, suggesting that the wealthy should bear a larger share of the tax burden while providing subsidies for the poor. “We must tax the rich and subsidize the poor,” he said.

Wabba used the occasion to congratulate the newly elected MHWUN state chairmen on their victory, charging them to uphold the legacy of integrity and progressive trade unionism.

He stated that the union’s strength lies in its commitment to accountability and transparency, urging the new leaders to avoid corruption and ensure that union funds are used responsibly.

The labour leader highlighted the critical role of integrity in union leadership, stating that those who misuse union resources will not be tolerated. “And so, therefore, none of you should be found wanting. You must make sure that you are able to represent our members in your various states effectively. And also try to make sure that you are able to reflect the good image of the union,” he noted.

Speaking, Kabiru Ado Sani, the National President of MHWUN, outlined the vision for his administration, noting that accountability, transparency, and discipline are key pillars of the union’s operations.

Sani congratulated the new chairmen, recognizing that many were stepping into leadership for the first time.

He urged them to familiarize themselves with the union’s constitution, policies, and the public service rules in order to better serve their members.

He also demanded of the union’s commitment to building a prosperous and progressive MHWUN, one that future generations of workers would be proud to belong to.

“As you are aware, my predecessors had sacrificed a lot to bring this union to the top and it is our responsibility to guard this jealously and sustain that enviable

height. The current administration would deal decisively with any Chairman that may try to pull the Union down or tarnish the hard-earned image of the Union,” he maintained.