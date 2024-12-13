Glo Lucky Number game winners receive prizes 

Seventeen Glo subscribers have been presented their cash prizes, being the first set of winners in the Glo Lucky Number draw game.

At a presentation ceremony held in Lagos, they were rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000. Winners outside Lagos also received their cash prizes at designated locations near them.

Globacom, in partnership with NCC-licensed Aggregator, Pisimobile, and VAS Provider, Yellowdot, is organizing the game to excite and reward subscribers. It is a daily draw game whereby subscribers’ mobile numbers are automatically entered into a random selection process. To win, a subscriber’s number must sequentially match a randomly selected number from the pool of active Glo subscribers, matched from right to left.

Yusuf Malzo, a Lagos-based dry cleaner from Bauchi State, was thrilled to receive a cheque for N1,000,000. He expressed gratitude and shared plans to expand his laundry business with the windfall.

Olajide Afolabi, a security guard from Ondo town, couldn’t contain his joy after winning N500,000. He revealed that he had played the game for a while without success but never gave up. He disclosed that he was about to stop playing when he got the surprise of his life. He promised to continue to play as the money has changed his life.

Another winner, Emmanuel Henry, a Lagos-based driver, won N100,000. Buoyed by his success, he pledged to keep playing regularly for more chances to win bigger prizes.

Speaking at the event, Mojeed Aluko, Head of Value Added Services at Globacom, noted that the Glo Lucky Number game is open to all Glo subscribers. He explained further that “Customers can participate by dialing the USSD code *4445# and following the prompts. Alternatively, they can subscribe by texting WIN or WINOT for daily draws, LW or LWOT for weekly draws, or LM or LMOT for monthly draws to the short code 4445.”

Another draw for winners is scheduled to be held this month and more are lined up for next year with plenty of cash prizes still to be won.