Fidelity Bank Plc, customer appreciation party, winning together held in Lagos

L-r… Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI. Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe, & Managing Director/CEO , Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr .Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Secretary to the state Lagos State government (SSG). Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin ; during the Customer Appreciation party ‘theme ‘winning together’ Organized by Fidelity Bank Plc held in Lagos. 8/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Secretary to the state Lagos State government (SSG). Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-ikpe; MD/CEO Nepail Energies, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma.

L-R…Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief.Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Managing Director/CEO , Fidelity Bank Plc,Dr Nneka Onyeali-ikpe , Pastor Uche iheakanwa.

L-r … Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited, Chief Michael Onuoha; Executive Director at Fidelity Bank, immediate past President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria- CIBN, Dr Kenneth Opara. Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc Mustafa Chike-Obi.

L-r… Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); Rt Hon, Chibuike Chuka Ben Eche and Dr Njideka Eche.

L-r… MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma.; Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief.Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… CEO, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Chief Johnson Chukwu; Nigerian journalist, politician, TV presenter and newspaper columnist, Dr. Reuben Abati; Mrs. Nneoma Johnson Chukwu and Chairman,Chrisnak Group, Dr. Christian Odinaka Igwe.

L-r… Nigerian businessman, philanthropist and politician, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii with CEO of Air Peace Airline, Dr Allen Onyema.

Nigerian journalist, politician, TV presenter and newspaper columnist, Dr. Reuben Abati with his wife Mrs. Kikelomo (left).

L-r… Executive Director of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC. Mr. Emeka Onwuka, his Wife Mrs Theresa.

L-r. Director, Fidelity Bank Amaka Onwughalu, Chief Ven Onwughalu; Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Embassy Pharmaceutical and Chemical Company Limited, Mr. Nnamdi Obi.

Executive Director at Fidelity Bank. Immediate past President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria- CIBN, Dr Kenneth Opara. His wife Mrs Ngozi (left).

L-r… Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu; MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi. Ekeoma; Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, Elder Eke Ekeoma; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited. Mrs. Alice Onyema ; CEO of Air Peace airline, Dr Allen Onyema.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief.Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke.

L-r …Fidelity excellence most Enterprise young Staff merit awards Mr Nathan Goodluck received his award from CEO of Air Peace airline, Dr Allen Onyema.

L-r… APC Rivers State Gubernatorial Candidate, 2023. Mr Tonye Patrick Cole; former Board Member at FBN Holdings PLC, Otunba Seni Adetu his wife, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group Dr Janet Adetu.

L-r… Renowned Ogun businessman and Philanthropist Segun Senbanjo; former Governor of Cross River State , Mr Donald Duke; former Minister of Interior and Managing Director, Integrated Oil and Gas, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho.

Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour entertains the guest.

L-r… Mr Emmanuel Nwafor, Chijoke Uzosike, Edward Ekechukwu , all from Fidelity bank Plc.

L-r …Fidelity excellence merit awards, best Support Staff of the year, Odufa Nyamali received her award from CEO of Air Peace airline, Dr Allen Onyema; during the Customer Appreciation party ‘theme ‘wining together’ Organized by Fidelity bank Plc held in Lagos. 8/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.