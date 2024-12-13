32.7 C
Lagos
December 13, 2024
Trending now

Inside Silencio: Sujimoto’s Secret Nightclub Where Billionaires, Movie Stars Escape LagosNightlife

Fidelity Bank Plc, customer appreciation party, winning together held in Lagos

Court grants ex-Gov Bello N500m bail

UNICEF, state collaborate to sensitize mothers on vaccines, zero dose to reduce…

Labour leader urges unions to oppose proposed annual VAT hike, charges new…

Lagos commissioner floats new initiative to tackle unemployment

TETFund not a political party funder

Matawalle commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for positive economic reforms

LASG SIGNS MOU WITH COMMONWEALTH COUNCIL FOR COLLABORATION ON TRADE, INVESTMENT

NB Plc appoints  Juliet Anammah as substantive Board Chair

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Fidelity Bank Plc, customer appreciation party, winning together held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0126

L-r… Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI. Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe, & Managing Director/CEO , Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr .Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Secretary to the state  Lagos State government  (SSG).   Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin ; during the Customer Appreciation party ‘theme ‘winning together’ Organized by Fidelity Bank Plc held in Lagos. 8/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Secretary to the state  Lagos State government (SSG).  Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-ikpe; MD/CEO Nepail Energies, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma.

L-R…Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief.Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;  Managing Director/CEO , Fidelity Bank Plc,Dr Nneka Onyeali-ikpe , Pastor Uche iheakanwa.

L-r … Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited, Chief Michael Onuoha; Executive Director at Fidelity Bank, immediate past  President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria- CIBN, Dr Kenneth Opara. Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc Mustafa Chike-Obi.

L-r… Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); Rt Hon, Chibuike Chuka Ben Eche and Dr Njideka  Eche.

L-r… MD/CEO Nepail Energies , Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma.; Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief.Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Chairman of Globe Motors  Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… CEO, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Chief Johnson Chukwu; Nigerian journalist, politician, TV presenter and newspaper columnist, Dr. Reuben Abati; Mrs. Nneoma Johnson Chukwu and Chairman,Chrisnak Group, Dr. Christian Odinaka Igwe.

L-r… Nigerian businessman, philanthropist and politician, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii with CEO of Air Peace Airline, Dr  Allen Onyema.

Nigerian journalist, politician, TV presenter and newspaper columnist, Dr. Reuben Abati with his wife  Mrs. Kikelomo (left).

L-r…  Executive Director of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC. Mr. Emeka Onwuka, his Wife Mrs Theresa.

L-r.  Director, Fidelity Bank  Amaka Onwughalu, Chief Ven Onwughalu; Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Embassy Pharmaceutical and Chemical Company Limited, Mr. Nnamdi Obi.

Executive Director at Fidelity Bank. Immediate  past President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria- CIBN, Dr Kenneth Opara. His wife Mrs Ngozi (left).

L-r… Chairman of Globe Motors  Mrs Nkiru  Anumudu; MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi.  Ekeoma; Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited, Elder Eke Ekeoma; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited. Mrs. Alice Onyema ; CEO of Air Peace airline, Dr  Allen Onyema.

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, his wife Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief.Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa;   Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr  Donald Duke.

L-r …Fidelity excellence most Enterprise young Staff merit awards   Mr Nathan Goodluck received his award from  CEO of Air Peace airline, Dr  Allen Onyema.

L-r… APC Rivers State  Gubernatorial Candidate, 2023. Mr Tonye Patrick Cole; former Board Member at FBN Holdings PLC, Otunba Seni Adetu his wife, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JSK Consulting Group  Dr Janet Adetu.

L-r… Renowned Ogun businessman and Philanthropist Segun Senbanjo; former Governor of Cross River State , Mr  Donald Duke; former Minister of Interior and Managing Director, Integrated Oil and Gas, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho.

Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour entertains the guest.

L-r… Mr Emmanuel Nwafor, Chijoke Uzosike, Edward Ekechukwu , all from  Fidelity bank Plc.

L-r …Fidelity excellence merit awards, best Support Staff of the year, Odufa Nyamali received her award from   CEO of Air Peace airline, Dr Allen Onyema; during the Customer Appreciation party ‘theme ‘wining together’  Organized by Fidelity bank Plc held in Lagos. 8/12/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

 Realnews 12th Anniversary lecture, investiture into the hall of Fame held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes of late Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah ,died at 53 held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Roundtable meeting between minister of livestock development , members of House of Reps committee on Livestock at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO