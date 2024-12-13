Exclude TETFUND, NITDA, NASENI from proposed Tax Reform Bill, Coalition of Northern Group urges FG

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

A Coalition of Northern Groups Students wing, Borno state chapter has called on the Federal Government to reconsider its stand on the proposed Tax Reform Bill by excluding critical youth development institutions such as TETFUND, NITDA, and NASENI in order not to increase more burden on their already suffocating parents.

Addressing a press conference after a peaceful demonstration to register their grievances in Maiduguri on Friday, the leader of the group Fatima Abubaker said “We urge the federal government to reconsider the proposed tax reform framework. De-funding institutions like TETFUND is tantamount to destabilizing the future of Nigeria’s education system and denying countless young people, particularly women, the opportunity to excel.”

According to her, “We call on all Nigerians to stand firm in advocating for policies that strengthen our unity , rather than undermine, our national development. The media, as partners in progress, must amplify these issues to ensure accountability and inclusivity in governance.

“On behalf of the Coalition of Northern Groups student wing (CNG), I welcome you all to this critical engagement. Today, we address the ongoing Tax Reform Bills—a subject of significant national importance that has raised serious concerns about its potential consequences for our people and institutions,” she said

She noted that the Coalition of Northern Groups student wing CNG has carefully analyzed the proposed reforms and concluded that they will disproportionately and negatively impact most parts of the country, particularly the Northern region.

The group said “of particular concern is the proposed de-funding of vital institutions such as TETFUND, NITDA, and NASENI, which are pillars of our educational, technological, and industrial development. These reforms risk shifting the economic burden onto already struggling populations, especially women and youth, whose opportunities and livelihoods are closely tied to these institutions..”

The group, therefore, called for more engagements with critical stakeholders in policy design, through transparent and inclusive dialogue with educational leaders, civil society, and business communities among others .

The Coalition also observed with keen interest that the proposed phasing out of funding for critical agencies like TETFUND, NITDA, and NASENI is alarming, stressing that the TETFUND has been a game-changer for Nigeria’s tertiary education system, as its funding has supported infrastructure development in public universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, research grants that have enabled groundbreaking studies in science, technology, and humanities, academic training and capacity-building programmes for lecturers, empowering institutions to maintain global standards.

“Under the proposed reforms, TETFUND’s allocation will gradually decline, receiving 50% of the development levy in 2025 and 2026, rising to 66% from 2027 to 2029, as the levy rate reduces to 3%. However, by 2030, TETFUND will be entirely def-unded, effectively phasing it out. The phasing out of TETFUND threatens the sustainability of public tertiary institutions, leaving many without the resources needed for infrastructure, research, or academic training.”, the group lamented.

Also according to the group, the bill will affect critical institutions such as Nthe ational Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), as the institution has spearheaded Nigeria’s digital transformation, driving technological innovation and literacy. Its defunding will hinder Nigeria’s efforts to build a tech-savvy workforce and limit opportunities for women and youth in the digital economy.

They listed other negative effects of the proposed bill, to include killing National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure:

(NASENI), which has been a driving force behind Nigeria’s industrial growth, fostering local engineering and manufacturing capacity.

“Cutting its funding will derail efforts to reduce dependency on imports and create sustainable industrial growth, economic burden on vulnerable populations among others”.

It therefore, urged the Federal Government to exclude institutions such as TETFUND, NITDA, and NASENI from the proposed tax bill.

Also, “adopt a Gender-Sensitive Approach Policymakers to ensure that reforms do not inadvertently widen gender inequalities.

“Focus on Sustainable Development rather than defunding key agencies, the government should prioritize strategies that enhance revenue collection without undermining critical sectors; “Strengthening accountability and reducing waste in public spending are more sustainable solutions.

“The Coalition of Northern Groups urges the government to reconsider the proposed tax reform framework. Defunding institutions like TETFUND is tantamount to destabilizing the future of Nigeria’s education system and denying countless young people, particularly women, the opportunity to excel”.