Anyaoku’s monarch honours ex-PG over humanitarian services

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Igwe Chidubem Iweka 111, the traditional ruler of Obosi, the country home of former Secretary General of the Common Wealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, has honoured a former President General, PG, of the community, Chief Mike Ikegulu, for his services to God and man when he was the PG.

Conferring him with the chieftaincy title of ‘Ndichie Owulu,’ the monarch reminded him that the honour means more work to the people adding that he should use his position to assist in the development of the community

“You did very well as former PG and that is why we resolve to elevate you to the high rank of Ndichie Owulu for your services to God and man. It is a pay back to you for the task ahead to repeat your good work which you did as former PG,” the monarch stated.

In his response, the newly crowned Owulu vowed to abide by the oath of office and constitution of the community even as he commended the monarch for finding him worthy to be so honoured.

“Ndichie is an elevation, more work, like the monarch said, giving service to the community. I will discharge my duty to the best of my knowledge,” he assured.

On why it took him so long to be conferred with the title he disclosed that he was not interested until now adding that he enjoyed the traditional social activities and prayed that this yuletide period would be peaceful and next year bountiful harvest.

Expressing satisfaction with the honour done to Ikegulu, the traditional head of Isiowulu village, Chief Godwin C. Osakwe, thanked God for the elevation of the beneficiary adding that he is one of the leading personalities in the village.

“It is my pleasure to see him crowned as Owulu.i wish the people peace and every good thing this yuletide period. The new Owulu will give succour to the people,” he assured.

Felicitating him for the honour done him, the Southeast chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Chief Dr. Augustine Udeozor, disclosed that the beneficiary is his age mate and that he, Udeozor was the first to take the title of Owulu but in the Ozor title category.

“So because the newly crowned Owulu liked the name he decided to have it as his title name. The meaning of Owulu is like the biblical rejected stone that has become the cornerstone of the building.

“I was conferred with the Owulu Ugonabo chieftaincy title in 2015 and I want to advise the new Ndichie Owulu that he should work without fear or favour,” he posited.

In his own contribution, the President, of Onitsha Sports Club, Chief Dan Okafor, disclosed that the newly conferred Owulu is their club member which prompted them to be here to felicitate Owulu on his elevation.

“This shows you that we are also interested in tradition. As the former PG of Obosi who performed excellently, the monarch decided to pay him back, through service to the people, ” he further explained.

Also, a sibling to Ikegulu, Deaconess Mrs Ogochukwu Nwachukwu, stated that it was a special day for the family as everything went as planned for the occasion.

“With this elevation of my brother by the monarch there are things that we will not involve ourselves in. We are now looked upon as those who stand by the truck in all we do.

“As a medical doctor, the beneficiary can now counsel and also administer drugs to patients as the two are similar. Hearing and deciding cases brought before Chief Ikegulu and also seeing to his patients,” she stated

Earlier, the National Association of Seadogs led by Chima Egonu Okala, disclosed that they were present to felicitate with their former leader who has been elevated by the monarch.

“This association is for humanitarian services, we settle cases, service to humanity.so today is Ikegulu’s day and that is why we are here,” he stated.