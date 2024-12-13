Anambra shines again, wins two National Primary Healthcare Leadership challenge

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State has again, emerged tops with its winnings at the esteemed National Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge, capping two coveted awards of, Best State in the Southeast Zone and the Overall Best State in Nigeria.

With the win, the state received a grand prize totaling $1.2 million, $500,000 as the best in the Southeast and an additional $700,000 as the national overall best.

These accolades spotlight Anambra’s undeniable strides in enhancing primary healthcare delivery, an authentication of the exceptional governance of Governor Soludo, who places a high premium on the holistic wellbeing of Ndi Anambra.

Reacting to the victory, the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo said, “This spectacular feat is a collective achievement for Ndi Anambra. It underscores the resilience, resourcefulness, and collaborative spirit of our people.

“The prize money, beyond its financial value, symbolises an endorsement of the state’s healthcare model and provides an opportunity to deepen investments in critical areas such as maternal and child health, immunisation, and rural healthcare infrastructure.”

The Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge, driven by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Health, and UNICEF, seeks to galvanise governors’ commitment to grassroots healthcare, with Its focus on innovation, accountability, and gender-specific health outcomes underscores the importance of strategic investments in human capital development.

Anambra’s resounding success reflects deliberate policy reforms, robust resource mobilisation, and uncompromising accountability.

Soludo has in his over two years of leadership strategically prioritised healthcare as a cornerstone for sustainable development, recruiting thousands of qualified healthcare professionals, investing much resources in healthcare facilities, and demonstrating that effective leadership and targeted investments can yield life-changing outcomes for the populace.

Beyond the purview of healthcare, Governor Soludo’s dynamic governance has positioned Anambra State as a model of excellence in infrastructure, education, and economic reforms.

Under his leadership, the state has witnessed a renaissance in governance that places people at the heart of development. By adopting data-driven policies, fiscal prudence, and ensuring financial transparency, Governor Soludo’s administration has charted a path that other states can emulate.

Indeed, for Anambra State, its latest national recognition for excellence in healthcare is just another affirmation of a brighter, healthier future unfolding for Ndi Anambra under the leadership of the Governor.