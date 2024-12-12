You’re the backbone of our nation’s devt, Zulum tells youths

AHMED MARI, ,Maiduguri

The Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has reminded youths that they are the backbone of any nations development.

Speaking at the National Council of Youths Meeting held at the Government House,on Thursday Governor Babagana Zulum” ” As a government, we recognize that our youth are the backbone of our society and it is our responsibility to provide you with all the necessary support and resources to thrive and develop to your full potentials”

Zulum said “I urge you all to break barriers,challenge the status quo and think boldly. The future belongs to those who believe in the power of the dreams and it is our duty to empower and equip our youths to chase these dreams”.

“I am profoundly delighted and highly pleased to address this gathering of young minds and future leaders. As we gather here today, I want to acknowledge the importance of youth develpment in our nations growth and progress. It is an honour to host this National Council on Youths, where you will brainstorm, innovate, interact and collaborate for the betterment of our dear nation.”, the Governor said

He said “indeed,, we are greatly honoured to host two National Council meetings in the State within a span offew weeks. The State successfully hosted the 65th National Council on Health last month and this week onYouth, the good memory of which is still fresh in ourminds.Borno indeed has reclaimed its glorious position of Home of Peace and Hospitality. So please feel at home and enjoy the centuries long hospitality of the good people of Borno State.”

“We believe that investing in our youths is investing inour future and we are committed to creating opportunities for you to grow and be successful. In Borno State, we have implemented various initiatives aimed at empowering our youths, including the provision of vocational training skills programmes,education, scholarships, distribution of Keke Napep, electric motor vehicles, establishing mechanical villageat Molai and other entrepreneurship support” he added.

.

The Governor said ” youth population is an asset of a nation. Recent statistics showed that 70 percent of the Nigerian population is under the age of thirty (30).This is a great potential as it translates to a largerproductive economy in the near future with thesepromising demographics. In our society, the youths have faced numerous challenges, ranging from economic uncertainties, educational barriers and insufficient opportunities among many others.

” It is on record that youths in Borno have greatly contributed to peace and security and the overall socio-economic development of the State. The emergence of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) has brought a great respite to the security architecture of the State. The phenomenon has become a model for other states States to adopt.”, he stressed.

He further pointed out that “it is imperative that we address theunique needs of youths across different regions. Let usembrace the diversity of experiences and challengesfaced by our young people and ensure our policies areinclusive and effective.

I also understand that you will embark on a reviewof the 2019 National Youth Policy. As we embark onthis important dialogue, ”

In his remarks, the Minister of youths Development , Ayodele Olawabde urged state governments to prioritize youth development, as according him, it is only through this President Bola Tinubu’s administration will succeed.

The Minister commended Governmor Babagana Zulum for his youths development oriented Initiatives in Borno and urged other state Governmors to emulate his examplary leadership style.

In his welcome address, the Bormo state commissioner for Sport, Youths and Empowerment, Hon. Saina Buba thanked Governmor Zulum for making it possible for them to host the meeting.

He urged the youths to contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation, stressing that no nation will develop without the youths