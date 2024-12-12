Senate holds valedictory session for Gov Okpebholo

.Declares his seat vacant

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Senators, on Wednesday, held a valedictory session in honour of Edo State, governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The session, which was presided over by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had almost all the lawmakers in attendance.

Lawmakers expressed their joy on the emergence of Senator Okpebholo as the Governor of Edo State.

The senators expressed mixed feelings that they will miss his absence in the Senate.

They eulogised his virtues as a humble, hardworking, dedicated, and committed person who is loved by his people and many Nigerians.

Specifically, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, described the Governor as a humble person and a man of few words, but full of action.

He noted that the people of Edo State elected him “because he’s someone who has people’s interest at heart.”

He said that Governor Okpebholo was doing the right thing in the Senate and has started doing the same in Edo. He advised him to remain focused without any distractions.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in his own remarks, said that the Governor has made a great mark within his one year of being a senator and a short period as the Governor.

While pointing out that Okpebholo was the first person to be elected as Senator by the people of his senatorial district and within a year, became a Governor through the massive support of the people of the State, added that he is a very humble man whose humility is infectious.

“In 30 days, Edo people knew that a new Governor was in town. He is very humble, intelligent, active, and committed,” he said.

In his own remarks, Senator Danjuma Goje disclosed that during the last election in the Senate, Governor Okpebholo kept to his words and, thereafter, showed commitment till he left to contest the governorship election.

He, therefore, urged him to continue in the same direction, saying “you will never regret if you are committed, resolute, and determined, even though you may be threatened. But remain focused.”

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged the Governor to keep his legacy of good works, as he carries out his duties in Edo state.

“The Senate wishes you well. You are a man of few words, but enormous action. The Senate recognized you as Chairman, Committee on Public Procurement, who acted very well,” Akpabio noted.

Meanwhile, the Senate, on Wednesday, declared the seat of Senator Okpebholo in the Red Chamber vacant.

Okpebholo was the senator representing Edo Central until he became the governor of Edo state.

He was sworn in as governor on November 12, 2024 after winning the gubernatorial election held on September 21, 2024.

At a valedictory session in his honour, Senator Akpabio asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election to fill the seat.

Okpebholo’s seat at the Senate was announced vacant, acting on a request by Senator Abba Moro, the minority leader of the upper legislative chamber.

Moro cited paragraph D of section 68 of the 1999 Constitution as amended in his submission.

“In line with your letter and the constitution, the seat of Edo Central senatorial district is hereby declared vacant.

“This vacancy has become necessary following Senator Monday Okpebholo’s inauguration as governor of Edo State, and in accordance with the constitution, his seat is now deemed vacant, and we invite you to declare,” Akpabio stated.

Similarly, in his valedictory speech, Governor Okpebholo thanked the senators for their kind words and best wishes.

He promised to be a good ambassador of the Senate in the executive arm of government.

“Let me particularly thank the uncommon Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, for his support and encouragement throughout my campaign period.

“To my Distinguished Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, your words of advice were of great political wisdom.

My Senate Majority leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, I say thank you for being a brother always. My consultations with you were never regretted.

“My other principal officers and indeed the entire Senators of this 10th Senate, this is homecoming for me.

“I want to express my gratitude to some of my close friends here, including Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Senator Babangida Husseini Uba, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, just to mention a few.

“Thank you for standing by me throughout the campaign exercises.”