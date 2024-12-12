Otuaro applauds Tinubu’s leadership at Nigeria-south Africa Bi-national commission

27 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

by Editor079

 

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The administrator of the presidential amnesty programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has praised president Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership at the recently concluded 11th session of the Nigeria-south africa Bi-national commission (BNC), held in cape town, south africa.

Dr. Otuaro stateted President Tinubu’s strategic direction and commitment, which ensured the active participation of the Nigerian delegation in the bilateral discussions, Tinubu co-chaired the session with south african president cyril Ramaphosa, demonstrating his dedication to strengthening the bilateral ties and strategic cooperation between the two nations under the framework of the BNC.

Otuaro, who led the PAP team to the session, expressed optimism about the outcomes of the talks, particularly the harmonized memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed by Nigeria and South Africa. He emphasized that the agreements would be mutually beneficial, advancing economic and political interests for both nations.

The PAP administrator specifically commended President Tinubu for incorporating elements of the PAP into the agreements. He noted that this inclusion would streamline the implementation of training programs for Niger Delta youths, especially in education and commercial aviation.

“This development is a significant boost for the PAP’s objectives,” Otuaro said. “It enhances our initiatives for sustainable peace, security, stability, and socio-economic growth in the Niger Delta under the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.”

Dr. Otuaro further described Tinubu’s support for the PAP as a reflection of his deep commitment to the Niger Delta people.

“I applaud his excellency, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing quality leadership at the 11th Session of the Nigeria-south africa Bi-national Commission,” he stated. “The President’s effective leadership not only guided Nigeria’s delegation but also ensured that the bilateral negotiations were focused on achieving mutual benefits through the MoU.”

He added, “I am particularly grateful that the PAP will benefit from this agreement, which includes educational and vocational training opportunities for Niger Delta youths in commercial aviation and other trade sectors.”

Dr. Otuaro concluded by reiterating the importance of these bilateral partnerships, noting that they align with the broader goals of peace and development for the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

