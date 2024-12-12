Ohanaeze Ndigbo Felicitates Uzodinma @66.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has joined the numerous admirers across the globe to celebrate an audacious visionary, a detribalized inter- ethnic bridge builder, charismatic and sagacious persona, distinguished Senator, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and the Chairman, All Progressive Governors Forum, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator. Dr. Hope Odidika Uzodimma, CON ( Onwa Oyoko), the Governor of Imo State as he attains 66, on December 12, 2024.

It was William Shakespeare who espoused that some people are born great, some others achieve greatness while some others have greatness thrust upon them by divine circumstances.

The life trajectory of Sen. Uzodimma exemplifies a greatness that was achieved through a consistent conscious choice mechanism comprising the virtues of hard work, benevolence, fidelity, dispositional humility, physical and intellectual prowess, political mastery and unwavering religious renown. The profound Uzodimma enigma is dotted with an amazing character comeliness and his unique capacity to radiate grace under intense pressure.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo acknowledges the uncommon Uzodimma large heart, especially in times of need. When Chief Joel Kroham, the former Deputy President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo died, it was Uzodimma that came to our rescue; same with the Late Prof George Obiozor, Dara Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, His Excellency, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and a host of others too numerous to mention; and most recently, Uzodimma in collaboration with the South East Governors demonstrated an exceptional Igbo unity during the funeral ceremonies of Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR. “Furthermore, the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo had recounted that it was Sen. Hope Uzodimma, amongst the then Lawmakers, that ever looked the way of Ohanaeze Ndigbo when it mattered most.

TheOhanaeze message was signed by the National Secretary Ambassador Emuchay and reads thus:”We are delighted that Your Excellency has already changed the Imo narratives by defying the jinx on the Owerri- Okigwe road amongst many others; the multi billion project for a sea route through the Orashi River/Oguta Lake, Degema, to the Atlantic Ocean; massive human empowerment; regular interface with the Imo leaders; and a determination to write your name with gold in the sands of time.

“On behalf of all the structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I wish you a happy and momentous birthday.

In addition, it is our prayer that the Almighty will continue to reward you with a robust health, sound mind and prosperity.