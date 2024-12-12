Oborevwori committed to quality education in Delta – Siakpere

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been described as a leader with unwavering commitment to providing a high-quality education for every child, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Executive Assistant to the Governor on Education Monitoring, Hon Clement Siakpere, gave the commendation during a tour of Secondary Schools in Uwvie and Warri Local Government Areas.

Siakpere remarked that in an era marked by rapid technological advancements and shifting economic landscapes, the Governor has continued to prioritize education as a fundamental right and a vital investment in the collective future of Delta state.

According to him, Governor Oborevwori strongly believes that education serves not only as a means of personal development but also as a catalyst for social and economic progress with improved economic outcomes for poverty reduction.

“Governor Oborevwori is hell-bent in ensuring that our education system is equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“The Governor has made it abundantly clear in several forums that he is committed to implementing a comprehensive education reform agenda that prioritizes equity, accessibility, and excellence.

“His vision encompasses increased funding for public education, equitable access to quality education, support for educators, with emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education, Community and Parental engagement.”

Emphasising further, The Executive Assistant, remarked that the future of our state lies in the hands of our children.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that they receive the education they deserve, a quality education that empowers them to reach their full potential and contribute positively to society.

“Governor Oborevwori, therefore, enjoins all and sundry to build an education system that is equitable, innovative, and responsive to the needs of all standards.

“His Excellency invites all stakeholders to join him in this vital endeavour as we work together to create a brighter future for our children and state.”