NSE partners  military to strengthen infrastructure projects ,Nat’l Security

NSE President present plague to Chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation during a visit at the National Engineering Headquarters, Abuja.

In a significant step toward enhancing military infrastructure in Nigeria, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has announced a strategic partnership with the Department of Defence Standards and Evaluation. This collaboration aims to ensure that all military projects meet the highest quality and compliance standards, ultimately promoting sustainable Engineering practices and bolstering national security.

During a familiarization visit to the NSE headquarters, Major General A. A. Ariyibi, Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation, welcomed the initiative. Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, President of the NSE, expressed the Society’s commitment to providing technical expertise and innovative solutions that will improve project outcomes and support the operational needs of the armed forces.

The partnership underscores the importance of integrating engineering expertise into military infrastructure to ensure efficiency, safety, and adherence to best practices. The President highlighted that Engineering plays a crucial role in national development and security, while Major General Ariyibi emphasized the need for strict compliance with construction and procurement standards.

This collaboration is set to enhance the quality of military projects and advance the NSE’s mission of contributing to national growth and security. By combining the strengths of the NSE and the military, the partnership aims to create infrastructure that meets national security demands and embraces sustainability and innovation.

