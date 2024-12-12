24.7 C
Energy

NMDPRA refutes claims that it has issued directives to halt gas supply to GENCOs

by Editor098

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has debunked claims that it has issued directives to halt gas supply to GENCOs

This was stated in press release made available to Daily Champion in Lagos

According to the statement, ”The attention of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has been drawn to a news publication with a spurious claim that the Authority has directed that Gas Supply to power generating companies (GENCOs) be halted and instructed wholesale gas suppliers to stop further supply of gas to companies due to failure in payment obligations.

The NMDPRA wishes to state categorically that this report is false and completely unfounded. It has absolutely no bearing on the information shared at a recent stakeholders’ engagement held in Lagos between the Authority, the OPTS, IPPG and other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

The purpose of the engagement was to sensitize stakeholders on the requirements, opportunities and benefits associated with the implementation of the wholesale supply license as provided by sections 142 and 197 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. It was a follow up to an earlier stakeholder engagement held at the NMDPRA corporate headquarters in Abuja on November 27, 2024.

The Authority wishes to reassure all our stakeholders and indeed the general public that at no time was the false statement made at that event and anywhere else, and are advised to completely disregard the publication as every effort is being made to ensure that the supply and distribution of natural gas and petroleum products to end users is seamless and unabated as we head into the festive season and indeed all through the coming year 2025.

