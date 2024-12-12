Kano Gov Sacks SSG, Chief of Staff, 5 Commissioners

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reshuffled his cabinet, dismissed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff, the Commissioner of Information, and four other commissioners.

In a statement released on Thursday by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf explained that the decision was part of a broader political realignment aimed at enhancing the administration’s performance and delivering more democratic dividends to the people of Kano State.

Among those affected is Chief of Staff Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, whose office has been abolished, and the SSG, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, who was relieved of his duties due to health reasons.

The statement noted the removal of the Commissioner of Information and other key officials, while some cabinet members were reassigned to new roles.

Governor Yusuf retained several commissioners, including the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi; Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Danjuma Mahmoud; and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran.

Others who remained in office are; the Commissioners for Land and Physical Planning, Budget and Planning, Works and Housing, Solid Minerals, Religious Affairs, Youth and Sports, Investment and Commerce, and Internal Security.

Meanwhile, those reassigned are the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulssalam, who was moved from Ministry of Local Government to Higher Education; Hon. Mohammad Tajo Usman moved from Science and Technology to Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata from Higher Education to Science, Technology and Innovation.

The reassignment list includes several notable changes in Kano State’s cabinet. Hon. Amina Abdullahi has been reassigned from the Ministry of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation to the Ministry of Women, Children, and Persons with Disabilities, while Hon. Nasiru Sule Garo moves from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to the Ministry of Special Duties.

Hon. Ibrahim Namadi, formerly the Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, has been transferred to the Ministry of Transport.

Similarly, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa has transitioned from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Other reassignments include Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda, who has moved from the Ministry of Water Resources to the Ministry of Education. Hon. Aisha Lawal Saji now oversees the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, leaving her previous post at the Ministry of Women, Children, and Persons with Disabilities. Additionally, Hon. Muhammad Diggol has been transferred from the Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf has dropped five cabinet members, including Ibrahim Jibril Fagge (Ministry of Finance), Ladidi Ibrahim Garko (Ministry of Tourism and Culture), Baba Halilu Dantiye (Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs), Shehu Aliyu Yammedi (Ministry of Special Duties), and Abbas Sani Abbas (Ministry of Rural and Community Development).

The governor has also directed the Chief of Staff and the five dismissed commissioners to report to his office for possible reassignment.