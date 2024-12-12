IPOB assures Ndigbo of peaceful Christmas, vows to combat insecurity

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reaffirmed its commitment to end insecurity in the South-East, even as it urged Igbos nationwide and in the Diaspora to return home for both Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In a statement issued on Thursday, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, assured that operatives of the Eastern Security Network would provide a peaceful atmosphere during the festive period.

Part of the statement read, “The Directorate of State of the global family and movement of IPOB under the command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to reiterate once again our commitment to end insecurity in the South-East region.

“We also encourage our people who wish to return home to enjoy the Christmas season as usual, with the assurance that ESN operatives will provide a peaceful atmosphere during the festive period.

“Igbo land is a very peaceful region. IPOB encourages our people to contribute our best to ensure that it remains peaceful. We need peace to thrive as a strategic economic hub in Africa.

“Every Igbo man and woman must work towards peace and security in the South-East. We can’t afford to continue to be in disarray while other regions seem to enjoy peace and security, even if they are not exactly peaceful.”

He added that the “Federal Government provides security in other regions but comes to occupy for subjugation in the South-East region. The Nigerian security forces’ presence in our region makes us vulnerable and creates more insecurity. IPOB will provide security for the land of Biafra.

“IPOB has called on Ndigbo to return their investments home to encourage more development for employment for Biafran youths. We are committed to making sure that the investments are secure.”

The group cautioned the criminal elements to stay off the region, particularly during this Christmas season, saying that IPOB volunteers and ESN operatives are working hard to make Biafra Land uncomfortable and unworkable to both state-sponsored and common criminals.