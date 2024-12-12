Buni spends N2.9bn on agricultural empowerment to stimulate post– insurgency economic recovery

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has said his administration has disbursed N2.93 billion as part of his agricultural empowerment programme to stimulate economic growth, recovery and reposition the state for post-insurgency recovery.

Governor Buni, who disclosed this made this clarification in Maiduguri, on Wednesday, after commissioning a 500-unit housing estate named after him by Borno State government.

In the beginning of this year’s cropping season, we launched a multi billion Naira agricultural empowerment programme which will redefine agricultural production at the end of the harvest season.

“We have invested heavily in education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, and empowerment for sustainable means of livelihood to give the state and its people a promising future”, he said.

The Yobe Governmor expressed his profound gratitude to Governor Babaganaa Zulum for inviting him to commission some of his legacy projects and naming the 500 housing units after him.

He said all these reflect the excellent age-long brotherhood that exists between our dear states and people. I deeply appreciate this recognition and honour.”

He further recalled the age-old relationship of amity between Borno and Yobe states, recalling, “We are a people binded by the same culture and tradition that are simply demarcated for administrative convenience.”

Buni said the two states had always identified with one another, shared the good and the challenging moments together, stressing, “We have also shared the sad and unfortunate insurgency security challenge which claimed many precious lives, displaced millions of our people, and destroyed critical infrastructures, drawing us many years backwards.

“Today, Borno and Yobe states are both striving to emerge out of that challenge by adopting the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery programme.I am indeed glad to see that we are moving so fast to improve the conditions of our people to live with dignity,” he stressed.

Earlier, Governmor Babagana Zulum of Borno state said 210 out of the 500 housing units will be allocated to the Nigerian Police Force, while the Metro Housing units will be allocated to Federal Government workers at Zonal offices in Maiduguri.

” Today, I am happy to have my brother Governor Mai Mala Buni to commission some key projects we executed. We witnessed the commissioning of 500 Housing Units, the 72 housing Metro Housing estate, Sanda Kyarimi Kura roads and other laudable road projects designed to ease traffic, beautify the city and create economic opportunities”, said.

” I am naning this Metro Housing estate after my boss and the Vice President Kashim Shettima, the 500 housing units after my brother Governor Mai Mala Buni. There are also several intra city network roads ongoing, which I would like to name after my humble self”, he added.

According to him, “the Borno Express Flyover is an iconic structure that will revolutionize transportation in our state, thereby reducing travel time and providing a safer commuting experience,” .

Zulum pledged continued dedication to infrastructure development as part of his administration’s urban and rural renewal efforts.

He expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Mai Mala Buni for their support, and guidance, as well as the people of Borno state for their cooperation.