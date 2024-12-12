Access Bank to acquire 100% stake in South African based Bidvest Bank

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Holdings Plc said its banking subsidiary, Access Bank Plc has entered into a binding agreement with South Africa-based Bidvest Group Limited for the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Bidvest Bank Limited.

This agreement reflects the Bank’s commitment to strengthening its footprint in South Africa and consolidating on its position as the continent’s gateway to global markets as it seeks to optimise the benefits of recent acquisitions and accelerate its transition towards a greater focus on efficiencies.

Founded in 2000, Bidvest Bank is a niche and profitable South African financial institution providing a diverse range of services, including corporate and business banking solutions and diverse retail banking products.

As of its financial year ended June 2024, Bidvest Bank reported total assets equivalent to $665.0 million and audited Profit Before Tax (PBT) of $20.0 million.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Upon conclusion of this acquisition, Bidvest Bank will be merged with the Bank’s existing South African subsidiary to create an enlarged platform to anchor the regional growth strategy for the SADC region.

Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna said,“This acquisition supports our ambition to expand across Africa and solidify our presence in key markets, with South Africa being a top priority.

“It underscores our commitment to establishing a more resilient, diversified, and sustainable business model that leverages technology to meet evolving customer needs.

“Bidvest Bank provides a unique opportunity to blend its strong local expertise with Access Bank’s robust trade and retail banking capabilities, creating a platform for long-term growth and value creation,” he said.

Chief Executive of The Bidvest Group, Mpumi Madisa said, “As a well-respected, experienced, and prominent financial services entity, I am pleased that Access Bank meets our objectives and provides reassurance for the continued sustainability and prosperity of the bank.

“It will enable the bank to advance, scale, and sustainably grow in today’s fast-changing, technology-driven, and highly competitive sector,” he said.

The transaction aligns with Access Bank’s expansion objective to build the scale needed to become a major player in its market.

By leveraging Bidvest Bank’s robust local capabilities and Access Bank’s established pan-African presence, the Bank will have increased capacity for intra- and inter-Africa trade, connecting businesses and creating new opportunities for regional integration.