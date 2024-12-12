36 governors back state police to fight insecurity.

.NEC to formally adopt report in January

.As IGP orders tight security to curb traffic, highway robbery, other crimes ahead of Christmas

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The National Economic Council (NEC) Thursday acknowledged receipt of report on the creation of state police from the governors of the 36 states of the federation.

Addressing State House correspondents at the end of the 146th NEC meeting chaired Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state said all the governors are unanimous about the desirability of the creation of state police to fight insecurity in the country.

According to him,

“Today, one of the discussions we had at the NEC meeting was the update on the creation of state police. As you are aware, there was a submission by States toward the establishment of state police. ⁣

⁣”Today, about 36 states have already made their submission for establishing state police in Nigeria. And I can say here that from what is available, virtually most of the states are in agreement with the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

“The council decided to step down the discussion until we receive a report from the secretariat. After that, there will be deliberation at the next NEC meeting,” he said.

He also highlighted a resolution from the previous NEC meeting calling for further stakeholder engagement to refine the proposal.

“And not only that, there’s also a resolution in the last NEC meeting, which is today the Secretariat has also agreed on that, there will be further stakeholder engagement after the panel and deliberation by the members of the NEC.

“Considering the fact that virtually every state has their peculiarity in terms of the problem we are having of insecurity in our own states. Knowing fully well that we have a lot of ungoverned space in Nigeria, and also that we have a lot of deficit in terms of number of boots on ground, looking at the fact that a lot of security agencies, the police, the army and other relevant security agencies have no personnel to cover all the ungoverned spaces. That is the reason why most of us agreed that establishment of state police in Nigeria is the way forward toward addressing the problem of insecurity in our own country,” he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of

this year’s yuletide festivities, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has assured Nigerians of the emplacement of intensive security measures to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property.

To this effect, the IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas and identified hotspots across all states, an initiative aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased-mobility, public gatherings and celebrations.

This was contained in a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police and Force Public Officer,

The IGP’s directive includes the mobilization of police officers to highways, major roads, urban centres, and recreational centres nationwide.

According to him, “Officers will be strategically positioned to deter crimes via increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.

“In line with the IGP’s commitment to ensuring public safety, the Nigeria Police Force has already made significant headway in combating these crimes. “On the 10th of December 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested 4 suspected robbers identified as Akeem Alabi ‘m’, Adewale Sogbesan ‘m’, Emmanuel Izeagbe ‘m’, and Francis Okoko ‘m’.

“The suspects, upon their arrest, confessed to being members of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain axis in the State.

“Similarly, on the 6th of December 2024, police operatives of the Anambra State Command trailed and arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Miracle Mwakaloi ‘m’ at Awka.

“Upon his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to his apartment, where during a search, 3 Ak-47 rifles were recovered.

“The Nigeria Police Force stands firm in its commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

“With ongoing proactive measures, including enhanced patrols, community engagement, and a specific focus on public safety, the Force is dedicated to ensuring that the festive season is celebrated without the shadow of crimes.

‘While urging citizens to cooperate with heightened police presence which promises to be professional and law-abiding, the IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies”.