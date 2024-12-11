Unite For Nigeria’s Progress, Gov Fubara Tells Nigerian Youths

•Accepts Beacon Of Hope Award

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has advised Nigerian youths to discard animosity among themselves and embrace those things that unite them more so that they can impact communities and the country positively.

The Governor maintained that if youths are united in love, and committed to national growth holistically, without being sectional about it, they would have contributed immensely to solving half of Nigeria’s myriad of problems.

Governor Fubara gave the advise when he received in audience a delegation of National officers and State Chapter Coordinators of National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN), led by their National President, Amb Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria also conferred on Governor Fubara the “Beacon of Hope for Nigerian Youths” award, and the Award plaque was presented by Amb Sukubo.

He said youths represent a strong voice, adding that if they tackle the disunity that often factionalised their organisations, their importance, not only in number but value addition, will crystalise how Nigeria navigates its development and achieves enduring growth in all ramifications.

The Governor said, “You (Sukubo) are doing the right thing; you are bringing the youths together. Look, if there is any problem that we have in this country today, it is the issue of youths. If you are able to bring them together, which is what you are doing today, and it is good.

“You can imagine, if this youth council is so divided, there will be trouble in this country, but because you are united, even if you are facing a difficult situation, even when the country is having any challenge that would warrant people to protest, when you come together and say look, for so, and so reason, we should not allow it this way, it will be so.

“You constitute a strong voice that is also contributing to the unity of this country. So, you don’t need to be scared. You are doing the right thing, but stand on the path of truth always.”

Governor Fubara said when the letter was got notifying the State Government about the 60th Anniversary of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, there was no hesitation to ensure that it was a success in the State.

The Governor advised the leadership of the body, particularly Amb Sukubo, to be a good ambassador of the State.

He said, “My advice to you will be this: You said something about people fighting or attempting to frustrate the anniversary event. You don’t need to worry about it. Challenges make you stronger, and make you think faster.

“Just do what you know is the right thing. When you are doing the right thing, you don’t need to be worried. When you are doing something that you know that in 25 to 30 years coming, you can defend it, you don’t need to be worried. It is only when you are doing the wrong thing that you need to be scared.”

Governor Fubara noted with delight the determination of NYCN to host its 60th anniversary in Rivers State, which underscores the prevailing peace in the State.

He said: “What you have come to do in Rivers State is to tell the world that, Rivers State is safe, Rivers State is moving, Rivers State is friendly and above all, Rivers State is ready anytime to receive and admit people that are coming to make positive impact in the State.”

Governor Fubara stated that the success story of Amb Sukubo as a National President will not be complete without mentioning his contributions, beginning from 2007, insisting that he had built people or supported their achievements before even becoming a Governor.

The Governor noted, “I tell you, success is not about how large your head is, or the level of degrees attached to your name for you to be a successful person. But it is your ability to manage, to tolerate and to make sacrifices.

“You have brought this youth body together because you accepted to make sacrifices for the interest of the council. I am happy that everywhere today, we are feeling the effect of the unity that the National Youth Council is enjoying today.”

Governor Fubara said, he is accepting the award from NYCN on behalf of his family and good people of Rivers State because his performance in office truly has given hope to millions of people.

He stated that because he is their role model, he will not let them down but continue to do those things that will give youths hope in Nigeria.

He added, “I will be among the group that will continue to champion the course of the youths because you’re future leaders.

“I have shown it in my administration. A lot of youths are involved, if the opportunity comes to give more chances to them, we will do it.

“Some of you are so blessed. So, it is just to harness it positively, which will get Nigeria to that place where we want Nigeria to be.”

In his speech, National President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, recalled how the immediate past administration that promised to host delegates to his election in 2018, abandoned him with the hotel bill of N63million and never wanted any dealings with him anymore.

Amb Sukubo said this is the first time his State will do him honour, hosting the 60th Anniversary celebration of NYCN, and giving him a pride of place in the comity of youths across the nation.

He promised to continue to galvanize support of youths for the success of the administration of Governor Fubara.

Also speaking, Rivers State Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr Chisom Gbali, highlighted how Governor Fubara has mainstreamed youths in his administration by giving them strategic positions that can enable them transit into confident leaders in a virile society, and thanked him for his youth-friendly policies.