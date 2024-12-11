UNICEF donates Oxygen Plant, others to Bauchi govt.

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

In its continued effort to curb Neonatal and child morbidity, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has handed over to the Bauchi state government, a Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Plant and Level 2 Newborn Unit it constructed at the Azare General Hospital, Katagum local government area of the state.

Speaking during the official handing over ceremony of the oxygen plant, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate, said the initiative represents a remarkable step forward in UNICEF’s shared commitment to improving maternal, newborn and child health in Bauchi State and across Nigeria.

“We gather here to hand over the medical oxygen plant, oxygen delivery devices and the Level 2 Newborn Unit at General Hospital Azare to the Bauchi State Government”, she said.

Munduate expressed gratitude to the Bauchi state government for its unwavering support

and collaboration, also thanked the donors, IHS Nigeria and the Governments of Canada for

the partnership.

According to her, the partnership and collaboration is a testament of what team work can achieve towards ensuring the health and well-being of every child and every mother in the state.

She noted that the installation of the medical oxygen plant will ensure that critical life-saving interventions, particularly for newborns and children suffering from pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses can be treated.

“This plant is a beacon of innovation and resilience, promising to save countless lives and provide a model for similar initiatives across the country”, Munduate stressed.

She added that the Level 2 Newborn Unit constructed at General Hospital Azare is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that will significantly reduce neonatal mortality rates and improve health outcomes for our youngest and most vulnerable population.

Munduate who recalled recent data that highlighted Nigeria as a country with the highest rates of neonatal mortality globally, said to address the trend, investments in healthcare infrastructure, like the facilities being commissioned at the Azare General Hospital are crucial decisions to take.

She urged the Bauchi state government to equip the health facilities with adequate and trained healthcare professionals as staff.

The Country Representative reiterated UNICEF’s commitment to supporting the government through continuous capacity building, provision of technical expertise, and monitoring progress.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2