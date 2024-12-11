Shun shortcuts to wealth creation, embrace integrity—NOA D-G

The Director-General (D-G) of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has admonished Nigerians to reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity and hard work.

Issa-Onilu gave the advice during the flag-off of the nationwide sensitisation campaigns on World HIV Day, Security Awareness, Discouraging Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome, World Human Rights Day, and the Tax Reform Bill on Wednesday in Makurdi.

The D-G who spoke through the State Director, NOA, Mr Audu Idoko, said that Nigerians, especially the youth, should grab the opportunities provided through government initiatives to make their lives better.

He lamented that during the yuletide season, the tendency to resort to criminal ways to acquire ill-gotten wealth so as to impress others was heightened.

Issa-Onilu stated that the societal challenges require collective action and active participation from all Nigerians in order to nip it in the bud.

The D-G said that the government had intensified efforts to provide free and accessible HIV testing and counselling services nationwide, adding that it ensured antiretroviral treatment was available and accessible to people living with HIV/AIDS.

He said that NOA would partner with local and international organisations to combat stigma and discrimination among victims of HIV/AIDS, stating that citizens had a big role to play in halting the spread of the disease.

Issa-Onilu further said that security remained a top priority for the government and was making efforts to address it.

He, however, said that despite the efforts the government was making, it required the active support of citizens, who must report suspicious activities and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

“We are urging citizens to be conscious of the fact that security begins with you and I.

“As we commemorate World Human Rights Day, the government remains committed to protecting the dignity of every Nigerian by strengthening legal frameworks to address human rights violations, including gender-based violence and child trafficking.

“Also, establishment of support centres for survivors of abuse and violence in collaboration with civil society and promoting constitutional awareness to ensure citizens understand their rights and responsibilities,” Issa-Onilu said.

Issa-Onilu explained that the government was implementing tax reforms to make the system fairer and less burdensome for citizens.

The D-G added that the tax reform bills were four different bills that sought to bring everything about taxation and administration of tax in Nigeria under four different pieces of legislation.

He listed the bills to include the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.