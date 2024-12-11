Sanwo-Olu harps on Self-reliance as ministry of women affairs gift 1,500 residents working tools

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said that his administration remains steadfast in its commitment to initiatives that promote inclusivity, economic empowerment and poverty alleviation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the commitment during the Year 2024 Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) for Vulnerable and Indigent Residents, organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) in Ikeja.

At the event where about 1,500 residents received empowerment tools such as sewing and stoning machines, pepper grinding machines, hair-dryers, barbing kits, cake mixers, welding machines, tiles-cutting machines, among others,

The governor said that the initiative was another testament to his “administration’s unwavering commitment to creating a Greater Lagos where every resident can thrive and contribute meaningfully to our collective progress.”

Sanwo-Olu who maintained that the MESI programme is beyond giving the state residents financial support, noted: “It is about building a foundation for self-reliance, boosting economic growth, and unleashing the potential of our women.

“It ensures that every woman, regardless of her background or circumstances, has access to the tools and resources needed to transform her life, her community, and Lagos State at large.”

He said that through skill acquisition, capacity building, and financial empowerment, the government is “creating a future where poverty becomes history, and prosperity becomes a reality.”

He urged beneficiaries of the programme to utilise the tools and resources wisely to grow their businesses, improve their livelihood, and inspire others in their communities.

“Remember, this programme is a stepping stone to even greater achievements, and your success contributes to the larger success of Lagos State,” the governor added.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji-Dada, stated that the initiative represented not just a programme, but a beacon of hope for many aspiring entrepreneurs in Lagos State.

Bolaji-Dada commended the Governor for his unwavering support and dedication to the empowerment of Lagos communities and for making the Micro Enterprise Support Initiative a reality.

According to her, “These valuable assets symbolize not just tools of trade but instruments of transformation, designed to enable you to grow your businesses and uplift your communities.”