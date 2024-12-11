Public hearing with Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

From left… Assistant Director, Securities and Exchange Commission, (SEC) Dr. Toyin Are, Head of Accounts SEC Mr. Abubakar Gaya and Executive Commissioner Operations SEC, Mr. Bola Ajomale during an appearance before the House of Representatives committee on Finance at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

From left… Member House of Representatives committee on Finance, Hon. Jesse Okey-joe; Clark of the committee, Mr Osca Okoro and the committee Chairman Hon. James Faleke during a public hearing with Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday….Photos : ANAYO OPARA.

